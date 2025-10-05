Portland Debrief #4: How Did We Get Here?

Hey everybody. I have a few minutes before I book down to ICE, where the scene looks a little hotter today than it’s been in previous days.

After the break*, a report on what happened yesterday in court, where federal judge Karin Immergut (who, weirdly, I went to kindergarten with but have not seen since) heard an argument from the state to temporarily block Trump from federalizing and deploying Oregon National Guard troops. Her decision is expected any minute.

Also, some links, and a recitation as to why my friend says Portland is a war zone, in ways that are sadder and less fixable than the scene in front of ICE.

To new subscribers, welcome. Follow along here and Twitter/X (x.com/NancyRomm), where I live-stream and post clips of the action du jour.

* As you will hear in the opening, this was recording take II III IV, as Substack kept eating my files. What I forgot to mention in final recording was what I see as the endemic corruption among media covering this story, something I alluded to yesterday (and which you can read more about in a piece dropping Monday). Short version: At the moment and of this action, I do not believe anyone’s reporting but my own.

Breaking after this was recorded: Judge Karin Immergut temporarily blocked National Guard troops from deploying in Portland.

