Make More Pie

Make More Pie

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
1

Portland Debrief #4: How Did We Get Here?

"But Nancy, Portland is a war zone," said a friend, not meaning the situation at ICE but the city at large. Plus, the State of Oregon sues to stop the deployment of the National Guard
Nancy Rommelmann's avatar
Nancy Rommelmann
Oct 05, 2025
∙ Paid
1
Share

Hey everybody. I have a few minutes before I book down to ICE, where the scene looks a little hotter today than it’s been in previous days.

After the break*, a report on what happened yesterday in court, where federal judge Karin Immergut (who, weirdly, I went to kindergarten with but have not seen since) heard an argument from the state to temporarily block Trump from federalizing and deploying Oregon National Guard troops. Her decision is expected any minute.

Also, some links, and a recitation as to why my friend says Portland is a war zone, in ways that are sadder and less fixable than the scene in front of ICE.

To new subscribers, welcome. Follow along here and Twitter/X (x.com/NancyRomm), where I live-stream and post clips of the action du jour.

* As you will hear in the opening, this was recording take II III IV, as Substack kept eating my files. What I forgot to mention in final recording was what I see as the endemic corruption among media covering this story, something I alluded to yesterday (and which you can read more about in a piece dropping Monday). Short version: At the moment and of this action, I do not believe anyone’s reporting but my own.

Breaking after this was recorded: Judge Karin Immergut temporarily blocked National Guard troops from deploying in Portland.

Share

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Make More Pie to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Nancy Rommelmann
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture