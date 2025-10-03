Make More Pie

Make More Pie

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William MacKenzie's avatar
William MacKenzie
10h

Thoughtful observations. Unfortunately, since our feeble-minded president is apparently captivated by FOX news, if he sees what you describe he will be charged up by it. That’s the danger.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Nancy Rommelmann
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture