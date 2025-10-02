Portland Debrief, Day #2

Not a bad picture from, if I do say - and not a trick one: The attendance outside of the Portland Immigration and Detention Center last night was sparse, maybe 30 active protesters, the same number of looky-loos and press, and a score of federal officers. A lively night of entertainment it did not make. Because that’s what it felt like: A show, each small group coming onstage on cue, playing its part, saying its lines (or, in the case of the feds, saying nothing), then going back to their respective places until it was time for the next performance.

That said, word is the National Guard will make their presence known tonight, which will in all likelihood bring out additional protesters. I’ll be there too. Maybe I’ll do some live-streaming for you, here and/or on Twitter (x.com/NancyRomm).

To new subscribers - welcome! To all of you, I have an interview with a somewhat controversial protest figure, dropping likely tomorrow.