Make More Pie

Make More Pie

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3
3

Our 21st-Century Religious Wars and the Assassination of Charlie Kirk

Nancy and Sarah discuss the murder of conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk. We are heading toward darker times, but maybe something else? Also, a murder in Charlotte, what makes "news" news, and 9/11
Nancy Rommelmann's avatar
Nancy Rommelmann
Sep 11, 2025
3
3
Share
Transcript

Short-and-sweet show notes today, friends. Cross-posted at Smoke ‘Em If You Got ‘Em. No paywall on this episode, so feel free to share.

Nancy and Sarah discuss the killing of Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old founder of Talking Points USA. He was a husband and the father of two young children, and he was shot yesterday while engaging with college students at a Utah College. There is no version of the world that makes his murder anything but a horror.

We talk about political violence, radical movements, violence versus microaggressions, bloodlust in the human animal, ideology as a leverage for murder, and how politics became religion. We also discuss the case of Iryna Zarutska, the 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee stabbed to death on a Charlotte, NC subway. What stories make the news? What do we want our news to tell us? These are deep/complicated questions, and whether this moment pushes us closer or farther from the light, Nancy and Sarah are in it together.

Also, here we are again, at September 11.

9/11 memorial, taken by Sarah in 2017.

This is a free episode. Pass it around!

Share

Episode Notes:

College students increasingly believe violence is justifiable to stop speech,” by Angel Eduardo (The Argument)

Yascha Mounk
The Assassin's Veto
Political violence descends over the land like a heavy curtain falling at the end of a play…
Read more
17 days ago · 354 likes · 157 comments · Yascha Mounk

Men We Reaped, by Jesmyn Ward

The Other Wes Moore: One Name, Two Fates, by Wes Moore

Photo of Wes Moore
A handsome man, that Wes Moore (not that we would notice)
Freddie deBoer
Notes on the Heavenly Aeroplane
♫ Oh one of these days at about twelve o’clock…
Read more
17 days ago · 142 likes · 35 comments · Freddie deBoer

What’s in your hot box?

Nancy:

Sarah: Public Enemies: America's Greatest Crime Wave and the Birth of the FBI, 1933-34, by Bryan Burrough

Share Smoke 'Em If You Got 'Em Podcast

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Nancy Rommelmann
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture