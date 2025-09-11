Our 21st-Century Religious Wars and the Assassination of Charlie Kirk

Short-and-sweet show notes today, friends. Cross-posted at Smoke ‘Em If You Got ‘Em. No paywall on this episode, so feel free to share.
Nancy and Sarah discuss the killing of Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old founder of Talking Points USA. He was a husband and the father of two young children, and he was shot yesterday while engaging with college students at a Utah College. There is no version of the world that makes his murder anything but a horror.
We talk about political violence, radical movements, violence versus microaggressions, bloodlust in the human animal, ideology as a leverage for murder, and how politics became religion. We also discuss the case of Iryna Zarutska, the 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee stabbed to death on a Charlotte, NC subway. What stories make the news? What do we want our news to tell us? These are deep/complicated questions, and whether this moment pushes us closer or farther from the light, Nancy and Sarah are in it together.
Also, here we are again, at September 11.
This is a free episode. Pass it around!
Episode Notes:
“College students increasingly believe violence is justifiable to stop speech,” by Angel Eduardo (The Argument)
Men We Reaped, by Jesmyn Ward
The Other Wes Moore: One Name, Two Fates, by Wes Moore
What’s in your hot box?
Nancy:
Sarah: Public Enemies: America's Greatest Crime Wave and the Birth of the FBI, 1933-34, by Bryan Burrough