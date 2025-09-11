Our 21st-Century Religious Wars and the Assassination of Charlie Kirk

Short-and-sweet show notes today, friends. Cross-posted at Smoke ‘Em If You Got ‘Em. No paywall on this episode, so feel free to share.

Nancy and Sarah discuss the killing of Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old founder of Talking Points USA. He was a husband and the father of two young children, and he was shot yesterday while engaging with college students at a Utah College. There is no version of the world that makes his murder anything but a horror.

We talk about political violence, radical movements, violence versus microaggressions, bloodlust in the human animal, ideology as a leverage for murder, and how politics became religion. We also discuss the case of Iryna Zarutska, the 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee stabbed to death on a Charlotte, NC subway. What stories make the news? What do we want our news to tell us? These are deep/complicated questions, and whether this moment pushes us closer or farther from the light, Nancy and Sarah are in it together.

Also, here we are again, at September 11.

9/11 memorial, taken by Sarah in 2017.

Episode Notes:

“College students increasingly believe violence is justifiable to stop speech,” by Angel Eduardo (The Argument)

Men We Reaped, by Jesmyn Ward

The Other Wes Moore: One Name, Two Fates, by Wes Moore

A handsome man, that Wes Moore (not that we would notice)

What’s in your hot box?

Nancy:

Sarah: Public Enemies: America's Greatest Crime Wave and the Birth of the FBI, 1933-34, by Bryan Burrough

