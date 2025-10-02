Portland Debrief, Day #1

Reporting schedule willing, I’ll post a video or interview each day I am here…

Did I write type those words yesterday morning? I did. And then got preposterously swamped. I’ll be posting Portland Debrief, Day #2 later today (… she types). Until then, I got to Portland on Tuesday and have been down to the ICE headquarters, two miles south of downtown Portland, each day and night since. To say the action is different than in 2020 is an understatement that borders on parody. Which does not mean there is not a story here! Oh, there is.

I am keeping most of the dispatches behind the paywall - and if there has ever been a reason to support reporting that is in the bag for no one, it’s the story on the ground - but two quick teaser videos, one from Tuesday evening. Was it fun to hear the name Ronald Reagan invoked by a protester? It sure was.

