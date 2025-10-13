One (Portland/Antifa/Hollywood) Battle After Another.

This week, and I suspect the weeks to come, will be all about what’s unrolling in Portland: the possibility of Trump invoking the Insurrection Act, the debate about whether Portland is bleeding out or trying to recover, and whether yesterday’s Emergency Naked Bike Riders are anarchists in clever disguise. (NB: The Naked Bike Ride is an annual event going on in Portland since 2003, I did it once myself - in sheer underwear!)

Portland made up the first part of yesterday’s episode of Smoke ‘Em If You Got ‘Em, the podcast I do with Sarah Hepola. I am patching part of that in here. A clip - which I am getting pushback about. All comments welcome!

There’s a lot more to say about this changing scene, until then…

How it started…

…how it’s going, courtesy of a Twitter follower who asked, “May I please send you a proper gas mask?”

Share