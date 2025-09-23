Make More Pie
Back to Portland, Into the Fray
Even before Trump declared Antifa a terrorist organization, I'd booked my ticket
Sep 23
Nancy Rommelmann
Our 21st-Century Religious Wars and the Assassination of Charlie Kirk
Nancy and Sarah discuss the murder of conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk. We are heading toward darker times, but maybe something else? Also, a murder…
Sep 11
Nancy Rommelmann
"Seek Evidence of God Every Day"
Catholic churches, Thomas Chatterton Williams, Phil Klay, Graham Greene
Sep 4
Nancy Rommelmann
Omer Shem Tov is Dancing
How it started, how it's going
Sep 1
Nancy Rommelmann
August 2025
They Cheer Murder in Portland
Five years ago today, Trump supporter Aaron "Jay" Danielson was murdered by Antifa/BLM supporter Michael Reinoehl, a killing that some celebrated. Have…
Aug 29
Nancy Rommelmann
Red Meat and Rage Calories
On the Cracker Barrel dust-up and those who are happy to feed our addiction
Aug 28
Nancy Rommelmann
July 2025
Breaking Isolation - How I Built a Media Company
Covid? Cancellations? "You're not allowed to say/do/think/film that!" What better time to build a company?
Jul 19
Nancy Rommelmann
On Pie and Memory
Plus a church where you can catch your dinner
Jul 18
Nancy Rommelmann
Murder and Pie
Which I guess is what you come here for?
Jul 14
Nancy Rommelmann
Brown Dirt Cowboys
Meet your Mexican gardening crew
Jul 10
Nancy Rommelmann
June 2025
Who Do You Trust in a Post-Journalism World?
Your answers, tabulated
Published on The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
Jun 25
Men, Where Have You Gone? The Debate!
My podcast partner Sarah Hepola and I get heated over a viral Modern Love column about how guys turned away from dating and relationships. A video…
Jun 25
Nancy Rommelmann
