“What do I get for my paid subscription?”

Bi-weekly posts about politics, media, murder, culture - conflict and the fun stuff - and pie, both literal and figurative. Recent reporting trips include covering the wars in Ukraine and Israel, the fight over abortion rights in Kansas City, the school-board and DA recalls in San Francisco, the DNC in Chicago, Hurricane Helene in North Carolina, and the set of Reservation Dogs in Tulsa.

My work appears in Reason, The Atlantic, the NYT, the WSJ, The Free Press, Real Clear Investigations and other publications.

I’ve written a bunch of books, most recently Forty Bucks and a Dream: Stories from Los Angeles and To the Bridge: A True Story of Motherhood and Murder.

Paloma Media, our studio in Chinatown NYC, has recorded the podcasts The Fifth Column (with Kmele Foster, Michael Moynihan and Matt Welch), Ask a Jew (with Chaya Leah Sufrin and Yael Bar Tur), and Smoke ‘Em If You Got ‘Em, which I cohost with Dallas-based journalist Sarah Hepola. Like video? We got you.

Send tips; ask questions, let me know your favorite kind of pie and why it’s blueberry crumble.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.