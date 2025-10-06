Portland Debrief #6: Trump's Troops Return to a City That Moved On
Five years after the city’s fiery 2020 protests, Portland is mostly calm. That hasn’t stopped Trump from reviving old battles, fueled by false memories and made-for-TV outrage
New from me at Reason. The lede:
The last 40 times or so that I was at the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon, some portion of it was being set on fire, pummeled with debris and homemade explosive devices, or both. It was also surrounded by a chain-link fence, which hundreds of people would nightly try to shake off its moorings. This was because President Donald Trump had, in the summer of 2020, federal troops occupying the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse for more than a month.
Five years later, all is quiet on the morning of October 3, with fewer than a dozen protesters outside the newly sleek courthouse, holding small pre-made signs that read, “GUARD: GO HOME!”
Now, Trump is once again sending federal troops to Portland—and locals are still objecting. But whereas Portland’s 2020 summer of rage, which I covered extensively for Reason, was in many ways a lawless place—including the murder in cold blood of a Trump supporter by an antifa activist (himself shot dead by federal officers five days later)—the pretext this time is thin to nonexistent. A few dozen people have been protesting nightly outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility two miles south of downtown—so uneventfully that one reporter (not naming names) nearly resorted to playing Wordle on her phone…
Read the rest over at Reason.
To the question at hand: Will the city explode? No one can say, but Immergut’s forbidding any National Guard coming to the city for at least 14 days keeps things cool. Let’s see let’s see.
