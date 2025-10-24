I was at a party last night with a lot of on-the-tip media people, others who work to bring peace overseas, fine artists and videographers, a really sharp bunch. Some knew I was just back from my forever-beat in Portland and wanted to know how things were going. A sample of their opening-ish comments:

“It’s really bad, right? I’ve been watching Andy Ngo’s stuff…”

“Yeah and Kristi Noem shows up and there’s like one protester in a chicken costume.”

“But you probably want the National Guard there in case.”

It’s been a very solid six years of reporting on Portland, and in this latest interaction - the protests in front of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the Trump administration’s response to - I have become convinced of two things: Portland will, for the foreseeable future, continue to be the place where players enact the country’s cultural/political divisions in dramatic and obfuscatory ways, and I will be the person who comes onstage and says, “Hold on, hold on, let me explain to you what’s going on here.”

That’s what I just did in long form, over on Real Clear Investigations. I am reprinting it here for you, with a somewhat changed opening (Substacker’s prerogative!), links, and a bunch of photos/video I shot. I welcome your comments and support.

No Fire This Time: A Reporter Finds the Changing Face of Protest in Portland

“Portland is burning to the ground,” President Trump told a press pool in early October; this, on the heels of earlier claims that the city was a “war zone,” “like WWII” and “under siege from attack by Antifa” mobs.

Having lived in Portland for 15 years and covered 2020’s violent protests extensively, the president’s claims were both easy and hard to believe. Footage from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility south of downtown featured federal officers in what looked like hand-to-hand combat with protesters. But they mostly showed a few dozen people holding “FIRE ICE” signs and doing the macarena.

Far from the chaos that had once engulfed Portland, these scenes did not appear to justify the president’s decision to federalize 200 Oregon National Guard troops to protect Portland ICE agents, or the announcement on Truth Social that he was green-lighting the use of “Full Force, if necessary” of other active military. Was he banking on the embers of 2020 being live enough to reignite? I was fairly sure the factors that caused Portland to explode five years earlier existed now only in shadow form. That, if anything, the city had been the opposite of on fire, stuck for several years in the doldrums of a downturned economy, a stubborn homelessness problem, and the after-effects of a since-rescinded law that legalized all street drugs.

Still, Trump telling defense secretary Pete Hegseth on September 30, “We should use some of these dangerous cities as training grounds for our military” sounded like a call to arms to the forces that rampaged the city in 2020, and if things were not yet exploding, as I got on a plane to Portland the last day of September, I wondered if, with enough provocation, they might soon be.

There are 10 protesters outside of ICE headquarters in Southwest Portland, three of whom are trying to keep a pop-up tent from blowing away.

“These were all dropped off in the past few days,” says a young woman under the tent, referring to many cases of donated Gatorade and snacks that leave little room to stand. She wears a pink t-shirt. Two men in the tent are dressed, respectively, in castaway shorts and what might be described as hobo-wear. The latter’s mask does not hide the booze on his breath when he tells me, “There is no hierarchy here.”

His statement suggests this crew identifies with Antifa, which famously claims to have no leadership, no way to track its movements, and whose members, one-on-one, are reliably surly and silent. These folks ask if I want a granola bar. More startling is that anyone even Antifa-adjacent will voluntarily speak to a reporter, which in more than a year of covering the 2020 protests, happened exactly once.

Maybe they are looking to redefine themselves, or maybe they are trying to get that feeling of importance again. Whatever it is, today’s crew cannot stop talking. “I got [conservative activist] Andy Ngo fired from Quillette,” a guy with a patchy beard says in the middle of a 20-minute diatribe. (Quillette’s editor-in-chief said Ngo’s departure from the publication in August 2019 was not connected to his having been accused of complicity in a far-right attack on Antifa.)

“They call me ex-MAGA Granny, maybe you’ve read about me,” an elderly woman announces, unbidden.

“THIS IS NOT THE SHINING CITY ON THE HILL. THIS IS NOT WHAT RONALD REAGAN PROMISED ME!” shouts a man with an American flag towel draped around his shoulders.

The action feels random, lackadaisical, very much the opposite of what went down in front of Portland’s federal courthouse in 2020, which did feel like a war zone, with its coordinated assaults; where, after dark, hundreds of protesters pelted the building with rocks and flaming trash; where federal troops stationed inside fired rubber bullets and tear gas. It was a bacchanal of screaming and fleeing and people vomiting from the gas and others attacking the building’s face with fire extinguishers and axes.

The 2025 protests, by contrast, seem preprogrammed, albeit with a costume switch, protesters swapping head-to-toe black for brightly colored anime costumes, and federal officers masking their identities. Since it’s been more than 100 days since the protests started in May, one cannot perhaps fault the players for falling into a pattern: gates open, protesters yell obnoxious insults (“Kill yourself!” “Shame!”), agents gently or not-so-gently move them off the sidewalk, gates close. Forty-five minutes later, the scene repeats.

The Trump administration claims that Portland police, a half-dozen of whom are amassed down the block, cannot handle the situation. This makes sense only if you are looking through the lens of 2020, a bitch mother of a year none of us can quite tear our eyes away from, the gorgon whose toxic brew of COVID, identity politics, and Donald Trump led folks to lose their collective minds, to wreck their children’s education, to support terrible policies because the “other side” was enacting them, to entrench themselves so deeply that they came to hate their fellow Americans.

I see Trump calling her into service again, counting on people to visualize street anarchy when they hear “Portland.” This would not be wrong. There was a hundreds-strong fighting force that called itself Antifa and marauded through the streets of Portland for 200-plus nights in 2020. But there is little evidence of these people in front of ICE in 2025. Where are they? What are they waiting for? Assuming they have all been keeping their powder dry since May makes no sense, nor that they would entrust the biggest fight against the feds in five years to a handful of protesters I keep hearing referred to as “the D-team,” a few dozen of whom squabble each night with an equal number of “randos.” If Trump is trying to make fetch happen with this crew, he’s fighting uphill; the conflicts are not yet combustible, the enemies too diffuse, they don’t look like they used to – and now include some of the president’s supporters.

“God bless ICE!” chants a big man in a too-tight football jersey as he paces the street in front of the ICE facility. standing. “God bless Donald Trump!”

“What’s your favorite flavor of boot polish?” someone yells back.

“F*** you, ICE!” a woman screams from the balcony of her apartment, a woman who’s started an Instagram featuring a Simpsons-like caricature of herself taunting ICE agents. On the sidewalk below, a man who looks like he might be more at home on a sailboat holds forth a pink box.

“Want a donut?” he asks me.

“It’s the Internet come to life,” a fellow reporter says, right before the man with the boozy breath corners me, it seems he has something very important to tell me...

“It’s not me saying this, but there is someone here with a loaded weapon on his hip, standing at six o’clock behind me,” he says, indicating a tall muscular man in a Desert Storm cap, an Army vet named Travis who says he’s here to make sure no one gets hurt. With the exception of some light coughing from pepper-ball projectiles shot by the feds, no one tonight does.

