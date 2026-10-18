I heard on the car radio just now that You Can See Everything, the new Nathan Fielder/Lance Oppenheim documentary about Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, took in $15 million over the weekend, or twice what was expected. I am not surprised. The three-hour movie never drags and is not like anything you have seen, a sort of Escherian Stairwell experience that folds in on itself, hiding and revealing its players again and again.

I have long been interested in the Holmes/Theranos story, including podcasting in 2018 about Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup, John Carreyrou’s brilliant book on Holmes’ spectacular rise to the top of the tech world and billionaire status, and equally spectacular fall.

My sense of who Holmes’ was during her halcyon days—when she was able to convince Henry Kissinger, James Mattis and George Shultz to join the board of Theranos, the blood-testing company she founded at age 19 on the claim that her blood-testing analyzer could screen for multiple of tests with one drop of blood—was not altered after seeing You Can See Everything, and it was not altered because sociopaths, alas, cannot change.

Is it the case that Fielder and Oppenheim make Holmes look creepy and suspicious in the trailer? Sure. It is also true that I often write about sociopaths and thus can be accused of having a propensity to see them where others might not. I have checked this tendency, at the theater door and by reading smart takes on the doc, including from Kat Rosenfield, who writes, “It’s unsettling, but necessary, to realize that we don’t know just how much of Elizabeth Holmes’ public persona, from the ambitious founder to the unrepentant liar, is a portrait painted by others; how much of her life story has been authored by media intermediaries or Hollywood screenwriters rather than the woman herself.” Also, crucially, Bad Blood author John Carreyrou, whose take in “The Elizabeth Holmes Documentary, Through the Eyes of the Reporter Who Exposed Her” is very close to mine, when he writes, “[Holmes’] performance was no more convincing than her denials of wrongdoing.”

Wrongdoing that earned her an 11-year prison sentence, which, when Holmes allows the documentary crew into the beachside home she shares with her partner Billy Evans and their two children, ages two and a newborn, is 34 days in the future. There might be any number of reasons for people to do this: because they expect the filmmakers to deliver public redemption, or because there might at some point be money in it for them, or because they believe themselves clever enough to convince the filmmakers they have nothing to hide, which both Holmes and Evans say over and over, a testament made manifest when the latter allows the film crew a lingering close-up of his long dark penis as he showers…