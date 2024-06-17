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Make More Pie

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Joshua Marquis's avatar
Joshua Marquis
Jun 17, 2024

The shame now-deposed "anti-DA" Mike Schmidt should feel for allowing the murder of Rachel Abraham is conspicuously missing from wannabe-Governor Kristoff's piece.

Considering that Oregon abolished private bail bonds 50 YEARS ago and voters passed changes to the state constitution mandating that the safety of victims (not just likelihood of future appearance) be factored into release decisions.

What accountability was there of the "Freedom Fund?" Absolute Zero. Some good press opportunities.

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Philip Pomerantz's avatar
Philip Pomerantz
Jun 21, 2024

Nancy, that was just one, albeit the best, of several excellent articles that you had written about Portland over the past few years. I have read most of them, and they are by far the best reporting on Portland I have seen.

That your reporting was published in smaller outlets but has had significant if delayed impact reflects the changes taking place in news publishing.

The maturing of the internet and web publishing has provided a revolution in news reporting that rivals the changes brought about by the invention of the printing press, and has made a wide diversity of reporting and opinion not previously available much more widespread. The growth of The Free Press is just one example of this.

I an ever grateful. Thank you.

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