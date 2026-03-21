Since publishing “The Scapegoat: How One Man’s Career Was Ended by MeToo” earlier this week in RealClearInvestigations, things have only gotten… more interesting, including the New York Times asking for a correction that absolutely did not require one. My editor J. Peder Zane and fellow RCI contributor Jim Varney and I went into more detail about why this story was written in the first place, and whether some of the people involved had additional agenda. Have a listen.

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