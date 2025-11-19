That’s the Rio Grande outside of Taos right there, a place I did not want to leave at all, To live besides that river… girl can dream.

Slightly different location from where I am right now, at 6:10am, where Aerosmith is blasting as the bartender gets ready for the morning crew.

But before we get to that, sorry for no posting yesterday. There was “cloudflare over Denver.” I don’t know what that means (do you?) other than that most sites, including Substack, were down for a substantial portion of the morning, while we were doing this.

@realmattwelch Matt Welch on Instagram

Were green chiles eaten and rainstorms outrun and on-the-fly motels that turned out to be surprisingly great slept in? Yes and yes and yes. And then, we got near Vegas, and everything went sideways. You know that joke where the guy hears a flood is coming and all his neighbors say, “Get out get out the flood is coming”? The guy tells them, “The Lord will provide.” And says the same to the boat that comes to rescue him and the helicopter that tries to pluck him from his roof. Finally, the flood overtakes him and the guy winds up in heaven. “Lord, why did you not save me?” he asks. And the Lord says, "I sent your neighbors, a boat, a helicopter…” Anyway, were we given many “Stop!” signs last night trying to get over the Nevada border into Cali? Yeah, including the dude who told us the hotel - I use the word very loosely - we were heading to was haunted, a directional signal that dipped for 20 miles, and an actual flood. Anyway, all is now well! “Sister Goldenhair” is playing and I am drinking coffee from the 24-hour lobby store before we take off for the coast. Thanks for coming along!

Oh, and paid subscribers, if I have never given you your money’s worth, I am giving it to you now: Do not - I repeat, do not - book at night at the Amargosa Opera House.

Share