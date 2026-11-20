Last summer, my daughter alerted me TMI: Memoirs of a Go-Go, the upcoming memoir from Jane Wiedlin, songwriter and rhythm guitarist for the Go-Gos, a band I listened to a lot back in the day. My fave of theirs:

In any event, I asked my editor at the Wall Street Journal whether he was interested in a review. He was. That posted today. The opening:

Rock stars, they’re not like us. Or not unless we, too, have found Iggy Pop passed out in the gutter on Sunset Boulevard, vomited on the music producer Miles Copeland III or, according to Rod Stewart, done so much blow we could “snort the varnish off a coffee table.” Such are the adventures of Jane Wiedlin, as recounted in “TMI: Memoirs of a Go-Go,” about her years as a member of the 1980s pop-punk phenom the Go-Go’s, five girls for whom, in Ms. Wiedlin’s telling, “outpartying the boys became a bit of a game.” The game started in the late 1970s, when Los Angeles punk bands such as X and the Avengers played at the Masque, a basement club below a porno theater in Hollywood. The Go-Go’s were part of the scene, ripping through two-minute songs like “B-Movie” (1978), co-written by Ms. Wiedlin and whose lyrics—“I want nonstop romance all the time / I’ll exist on the edge of extremes”—would prove more prophetic than the then-20-year-old could have known…

Read the rest here. What didn’t make it into the piece is that I knew one of Wiedlin’s later romantic partners quite well; his wife and I were best friends, as were our daughters when they were toddlers. RIP, Charlie.