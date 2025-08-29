On August 29, 2020, several hundred vehicles gathered for a “Trump 2020 Cruise Rally” at Clackamas Town Center, 11 miles southeast of Portland. Participants flew Trump flags and blew horns; several stood on truck-beds brandishing weapons and bear spray. They honked and hooted on the way to Portland. While it is unknown how many motorists honked back, this being midway through Portland’s season of rage at anything Trump-related, it can be surmised it was not many.

At the epicenter of the city’s protests, the federal courthouse and Portland police station that had been ground zero for the protesters since several days after George Floyd was killed, the caravan was met by several hundred counter-protesters, who objected, specifically, to some of the caravan members being members of Patriot Prayer, a Christian pro-Trump group from over the border in Vancouver, Washington, and whose founder, Joey Gibson, had become of the face of the enemy, second only to Andy Ngo.

I assume most people here have dropped an Alka Seltzer or other fizzy tablet into a glass of water. This is what just the mention of Gibson or any of his brethren did to the protesters; it made them froth, a froth that, in its various interpretations, would transmogrify into city policy, but back to the events of August 29.

A pro-Trump faction showing up in Portland during it’s 200+ nights of protests was a rarity; it happened maybe five times by my count. Here’s a short video I shot at a pro-police “Back the Blue” rally that took place on August 22, 2020.

Things could get hairy - at the above rally, a young who would later go on to murder his infant son threatened me with a tire iron, but anyway, on August 29, the young men in the caravan, in muscle shirts and American flag bandannas, were stoked to get in the faces of the for the most part scrawnier resistance protesters, kids in black bloc, kids in gas masks, boys revving leaf blowers to disperse pepper spray. Participants screamed insults at one another. The caravaners blasted the street protesters with paintball guns and Mace. The protesters threw frozen water bottles and sprayed them with urine from Super Soakers. In a hail of “fuck you!”s the caravan made its way back south, choosing not to stick around for the 90th night of street protests.

It’s a funny thing about protests; they’re kind of exciting, and so several members of Patriot Prayer, including 39-year-old Aaron “Jay” Danielson, headed back. At around 8:45pm, Danielson was walking with his friend Joey Chandler Pappas when there was a “Pop! Pop!” sound. Even with the commotion of the protests, the sound was distinct. A live-streamer captured what happened: a man who would later be identified as Michael Reinoehl planted his feet and took aim at Danielson. He fired two shots. The first hit a can of bear spray Danielson was holding. The second hit him in the chest. Later, security footage would show Reinoehl following Danielson and Pappas, and then laying in wait for them in a parking garage.

Later that night, a group of protesters would gather around a woman who would see the rightness in the murder of a man she did not know, a man she refers to as “trash.”

We all can have changes of heart. Perhaps the woman above regrets her callousness, or what I see as callousness, encouraged, no doubt, by the fever of 2020. As I have written one gajillion times of Portland’s protesters, they were young people looking for identity; they were cooped up during COVID, they could not leave the house to work (if they still had jobs) or see a movie or go to a bar. One of the saddest stories I read from this period was from a woman, a lesbian, who wrote that for reasons she could not quite fathom, being cooped up at home alone made her “crave dick,” and so she found someone online who told her to come over, and when she got to his house, he was wearing no pants and made her stand on the other side of the room as he whacked off. She’d been looking for communion and what she got was humiliation and confirmation that she was alone.

Covering what happened during the protests in Portland in 2020-2021, I saw the euphoria that being in the streets every night engendered in young people. It didn’t matter to most of them if they overthrew the police or the feds, they were together, running wild, getting their nightly spurt of relief.

And now it’s five years later, and for the most part, the protesters have gone back to whatever lives they had or forward to new ones. Are there nightly demonstrations in front of ICE headquarters? Yes, albeit in numbers much smaller — or smaller for now; Trump border czar Tom Homan said yesterday that Portland will soon see a “ramp-up” of federal presence.

Do I think Portland’s resistance has enough muscle memory to reform into the thousands? Likely not. But it’s not the agglomeration of new protesters that makes me worry for my former city, it’s the people who’ve stayed when everyone else went on with their lives, and what they are willing to do to prove their worth.