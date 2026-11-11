Make More Pie

Make More Pie

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Mark Sundstrom's avatar
Mark Sundstrom
20h

I would own a car and drive instead, and pay whatever it costs for the driving and parking, instead of putting up with that. And I would also not live in either NY or Philly.

I also follow the person cleaning the hoarder house (Madison -- on TikToc) thanks to seeing that Nancy followed them a year or two ago. What an amazing ongoing story and I wish Madison well; it does seem like she has good support. I've seen people who have too much stuff they are holding onto in the basement, but what she has dealt with is a whole different level.

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Steven Volynets's avatar
Steven Volynets
1d

Pretty sure he moonlights delivering produce to groceries.

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