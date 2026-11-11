It is the rare person who will choose an interstate bus ride over taking the train, but last weekend we had no choice, every Amtrak from Penn Station to Philadelphia was booked.

“I can get us a bus,” said my boyfriend, a bus leaving from Chinatown, near the conflux of Allan and Canal Streets, site of a dozen bus depots. I lived on this corner for six years and have scores of times pushed through the lines of waiting passengers, people with overspilling bags and smoking joints and holding sleeping babies, but this was the first time I would be one of the departing. Not glamorous maybe, but the price was right: $17 one way, versus $291 for the unavailable Amtrak.

Did the reading lights on the bus work? They did not. Was it hotter than Hades as we hurtled through the night? It was. Did a woman two seats in front of us repeatedly scream at the driver, “Turn on the AC, you bas****!” have any effect? Not that I could feel. No big deal. Two hours and we were at our destination.

Three days later, we took the bus back. The lights still didn’t work but it wasn’t hot and there was no yelling, or no yelling until we were getting off and had to push past the bus driver throttling a man trying to coax riders into his gypsy cab.

There was a yellow cab at the corner. I hailed it. As it pulled up I spotted a pile of flattened cardboard boxes blocking the front passenger window. Huh? But the automatic door was already opening and my boyfriend was putting our bags inside and, well, how bad could it be?

How about, 30 empty Dunkin’ cups stacked in a tower in the cupholder, and as many scattered atop the boxes in the front seat? How about, a dozen tied plastic bags holding who knows what and what appeared to be a body-bag curled into the shape of a man in the space behind us? How about, the driver cheerfully telling us he’d never drive in a bus lane, he had more manners than that, right before his GPS started giving directions at eardrum-splitting level?

We put up with a lot in New York City: head-high piles of trash at the curb on garbage night and rats eating pigeons on the subway tracks. In the past two years I’ve been run down by a dude on an electric bike, had the heat go in my building in January, and do not get me started on the guy who stuck his head up my skirt and laughed as I walked up the stairs from the F train. But I have taken hundreds of cabs and have never seen one like this. It wasn’t so much that the guy was homeless, I don’t think, but that he was a hoarder.

One of my pet Instagram watches is people cleaning hoarder houses. It’s so satisfying, seeing rooms full of waist-deep trash, trash that can include everything from decades-old wedding animals albums to mummified dead cats, turn sparkling in 90 seconds. A ten-minute ride in a hoarder-cab may have cured me of this particular pleasure.

If the cabbie gave a thought to his riders finding the ride peculiar or disgusting, he did not let on, making small talk and telling us to have a nice day. And it could have been worse, I guess; the cab smelled more like rotting fruit than death. Did I think about taking down his medallion number and reporting him? I didn’t, as while I know the city can always deliver as yet imagined highs and lows, this one had me stupefied, to the point I am not even sure it was real.