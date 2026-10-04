Most anyone with children can recall the delight of their knowing something you do not. When they are very little, they will squeal if, say, they find something you (claimed you) could not. When they are older, it’s the child saying, for instance, “What do you mean you’ve never heard of Mel Robbins?”

Well anyway she’s a podcaster, apparently one of the biggest, who I found when writing the “Musings of the Night Nurse” series as well as researching my forever-topic, of sociopaths, in particular the ones who initially come off as charming but wind up, after lying too many times to too many people, rotting like a persimmon on a hot sidewalk.

Robbins has a family member (who goes unnamed) afflicted with narcissistic personality disorder traits and/or Machiavellianism. These traits include manipulation, deception, lying, lack of empathy, a delight in humiliating and conning others, an overinflated sense of importance, and a sense of entitlement that becomes extra-rewarding if it hurts someone else in the process.

I have written about so many people with these and like personality disorders, from serial killer John Wayne Gacy to literary hoaxer Laura Albert (aka, JT LeRoy) to the husband in my book To the Bridge: A True Story of Motherhood and Murder (the Kindle version of which is on sale all this month on Amazon). A little story that husband, J.: When I was reporting To the Bridge, I several times encountered J.’s new wife. Oh she did not like me, as I had been publishing pieces on a then-blog about J.’s questionable behavior, which seemed to me (and still seems to me) to have contributed to his first wife dropping their two young children from a bridge, killing their four-year-old son. The new wife gave me the stink eye at the launching of a rescue boat named in honor of the children. She and her mother both emailed me, telling me how wrong I was, about how I was a liar.

Trinity, who survived the fall off the bridge, during the launch ceremony for the rescue boat named in her and her brother Eldon’s honor

Fast forward four years, and who do I get a text from? The new wife, in a series of messages telling me she is divorcing J., that there are “so many lies are coming out of his mouth. I wonder if this is what he did to her to make her crazy…”

Why was I able to see this when she was not? Well, love, sure, and also because people like this tell you exactly what you want to hear for as long as they need to until they get what they want, something I once termed “the terrible and terrific talent of the sociopath.”

In any case, I’ve listened to about five Robbins’ episodes about narcissism, which if not exactly new news, is ratifying, like hearing people sing in a language I’d been forced to learn for the past few decades, including at my dying mother’s bedside.

My mother was 800 feet away, in the house next door, when she died. It was 1:30 in the morning, I would later learn. It was not until 4:30 that afternoon, while I was driving a small farm vehicle, that I received a text: “I am so sorry to hear of your mother’s passing…” It was from my lawyer. I called him back immediately

“My mother died?” I asked.