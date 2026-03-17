Make More Pie

Make More Pie

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Ann's avatar
Ann
1d

Fascinating. And very interesting to see the erosion of standards from Kantor / Twohey’s (Gen Xers and definitely she/hers) work to the they/them’s standards.

And the parallel union angle: the NYTs had its own activist union issues. Did this play into editors’ willingness to hold a they/them to traditional (non- activist) journalist standards?

I know this is a story about the over application of #metoo and the long standing and regrettably human tendency to engage in witch hunts.

But also curious about how the NYTs inability to confront gender ideology has played into the story.

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Robert Westover's avatar
Robert Westover
2d

#free Britney Spears to free the world.

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