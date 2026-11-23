Last month, the sale of a hotel in downtown Portland, Oregon startled even those who’d become inured to the bottoming out of some sectors of the city. I tweeted about it, a tweet an editor from Washington Post Opinions asked me to expand upon. That ran online yesterday and may be in the print edition this week.

If you head over to my Twitter/X feed, and I don’t recommend it, you will see how hot an issue Portland’s decline continues to be, with people claiming, variously, there were no protests after May 2020, that local government is deliberately driving the city off a cliff, that there’s reason to hope and no hope at all. I understand these positions (but for that first; the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police on May 25, 2020, was the catalyst to that set the protests ablaze) and report what I see, what people tell me, and what the data show. Our vantage points will have us disagreeing, and that’s fine.

I will be keen to know your thoughts and what you are seeing.

Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse, July 22, 2020. Photo by author

The Royal Sonesta Hotel in Portland, Oregon, sold last month for $6.8 million, or roughly 94 percent less than what it went for in 2016. The price drop is jarring, but it’s just another downstream effect of a decade-long disenfranchisement from reality that transformed what could have been the next great American city into a cautionary tale.

The die was cast after the 2016 presidential election, when thousands of protesters ransacked Portland’s tony Pearl District, causing more than $1 million in damage. The violent outburst may have looked like a reaction to Donald Trump’s victory, but there was a deeper cause.

Starting around 2000, Portland attracted young people at a higher rate than most places in the country. They came to build a progressive utopia in an affordable West Coast city. But as Portland added more than 100,000 residents and became more dynamic, growth created what growth creates: higher costs and competition, which — no surprise — turned out to be unpopular with anyone expecting to get by on a part-time barista gig.

That it was all somehow Trump’s fault was obvious, but the president was far away; people needed closer targets, so they turned to landlords, law enforcement and those on the wrong side of identity politics — pretty much anyone who could be deemed an oppressor. Public condemnation of perceived enemies emerged as a tool for cutting a bigger piece of the pie.

Covid-19 lockdowns ensured there was no place (other than virtually) to unleash this newly harnessed energy until George Floyd’s killing by police in Minneapolis provided a pressure release. Thousands marched over the Burnside Bridge to protest police brutality. When a few dozen broke off from the march to vandalize and set fire to the Multnomah County Justice Center, Portlanders faced a quandary. Would reproaching them risk tarring the entire movement?