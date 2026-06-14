Details for the event below, also, THE KNICKS WON!!! Where were we? We started out in a Financial District bar that had all kinds of tech problems—you realize people were throwing up TV screens willy-nilly cuz there was demand, baby—then scooted up to my apartment in Chinatown, where we could watch and ALSO watch the peeps at the cafe across the street. View from my fire escape.

With 7.2 seconds to go, we hustled downstairs and watched the actual win with that crew, then toddled a block down to Dimes Square. Come on!

This team has energized this city in a way I have never seen. Thank you Knicks, thank you New Yorkers. And Dad? This one’s for you, too.

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Since we won’t be watching NBA on Wednesday, come join me for the event below. Are there some new Night Nurse stories to tell? Lordy… tickets here.

Journalist Nancy Rommelmann joins host Alaka Halder for a conversation about caring for loved ones as they age: surprises, betrayals, and hard-earned advice.

Rommelmann has been managing her mother Kathy’s finances and helping to coordinate her care for six years. Kathy is 88 and living with cognitive decline. Rommelmann has dealt with phone scammers, a relative who drove Kathy to the DMV to sign over her car, the lawyer who convinced Kathy to sign away nearly $200,000 in farm equipment, and the accountant of 30 years, who stole the lion’s share of $25,000 after a relative had Kathy sign a blank check. When Rommelmann taped signs on her mother’s walls reading “ALL THE CALLERS ARE LYING TO YOU,” Kathy fell for a similar scam the following week.

“I wish I had realized that the characteristics that had heretofore given my mother a splendid and comfortable life – a trusting nature, independent to a fault, a belief that the people she loved would always look out for her – were the very things that would be used against her.”

With 67 million baby boomers in the U.S. holding $85 trillion in combined wealth, elder fraud is a growing problem. Rommelmann joins us to share her experiences, as well as her advice for anyone caring for aging loved ones or expecting to soon.

Tickets here plus free member RSVP.

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