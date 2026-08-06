Make More Pie

Make More Pie

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T_rad's avatar
T_rad
Aug 6

Thank you Nancy. I enjoy your work as gut wrenching as it sometimes is.

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Dan McNamee's avatar
Dan McNamee
Aug 10

I don't remember my dreams. I used to wish that I did. More and more, I think I prefer not remembering. I think I prefer having a period of unconsciousness, honestly. And I know that doesn't sound great.

Are you "happy" to be one who remembers her dreams?

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