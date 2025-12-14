I often check Drudge Report in the mornings. Yesterday there was a link with a headline that said something like, “Madonna, 67, Exposes Her Nipples.” The link is no longer on Drudge but you can easily find it, Google “madonna nipples” and it should be the first hit, immediately followed by a different Madonna-nipple sighting from 2012…

… and from earlier this year…

And so on. I’ll state for the record that I am pro-nipples, especially my own. Nipple worship is hard-wired, starting with a lactating woman’s nipples turning a darker color to make them easy for the blurry-visioned infant to find. And I have long believed that space aliens encountering this photo of Debbie Harry would sense exactly where the pulse point of human civilization was beaming from.

In short, I could understand Madonna’s impulse to offer something alluring. But the photo also made me a little sad. I thought I knew why, but decided to gut check with my daughter. I paraphrase:

Can I show you this photo Madonna posted of her nipples?

Sure. (Looks.) They look nice.

Do they? I think the photo’s a little sad.

Why?

Well, I think about how long it took her to craft that one image, the make-up and the lighting and the jewelry - I think the jewelry is pretty - and it’s just… I don’t think you can make something tantalizing to people. They’re tantalized or they’re not. Let’s say you and I go to a pastry counter and you see an almond something and are like, “Ooh…”

Yum.

…and I see the lemon tart and go, “Ahhh.” The point is we’re not all attracted to the same thing, but it’s like Madonna’s going for the ringer with the nips but she’s done that so many times and I don’t think it can have the same effect as it had for her thirty years ago or whenever.

Maybe you’re saying that because you’re not that much younger than she is.

Correct. You know how you walk down the street and you have like sixty people saying this or that to you, about your beauty or whatever; how you can see they are attracted?

Yes.

Right. I don’t have that anymore, or not much. One on one, sure, and the occasional random weirdo at the bookstore. But that kind of allure, it’s part of a time and then you do other things and I guess I wish Madonna were more like John Doe, taking her talent and doing collaborations.

I see that. Also I am tired of talking about something I don’t care about.

She added that I talk too much in the mornings, but anyway, the issue of not caring is what I think made me sad about the photo. I can understand if this seems ridiculous. I clicked the link, didn’t I? I shot my little bit of attention her way, attention being the reason, or one of the reasons, any of us post photos, a way of saying, I am here, I have not disappeared. But I clicked again just now on the photo and I don’t see her eyes looking to connect, they look far away, receded in inverse proportion to the gloss and the bling and asking, perhaps, the nipples to make up the difference.

Pastry case at Friends & Family in LA, owned by my friend Roxana Jullapat

Share