Talking Elder Scams on FOX
I was happy to go on “America’s Newsroom” on Monday morning and talk elder scams with Dana Perino. As she says at the close of the 4-minute hit, “This seems very complicated, and I think we need to be need to be talking a lot more about it.” That’s the plan.
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Nice job. With two parents turning 81 this year... this has been perfect timing for my awareness. Thanks!
You were excellent! You packed a lot in considering the short time frame.