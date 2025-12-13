A lot of us have reported and keep reporting on the failures of journalism in 2020 and beyond. The demonetization of traditional media, the ability for anyone to build a reporting platform - a thing I am demonstrably in favor of - a system that tended to reward conspiracy theory and cancellation over complicated stories told carefully, all contributed to some outlets seeing nuance as a necessary sacrifice.

These changes offered unlimited opportunity to mush around the truth depending on which way the winds were blowing, and how hard. In 2000, the forces that were #MeToo, BLM, and Covid collided and blew many things off course. To quote my late father, “People did not know whether to shit or go blind.” To quote Matt Welch, “2020 is the python that ate the pig. We can’t digest it.”

That said, digestion can happen when you are not expecting it. That was case this week, when two journalists who were at the New York Times in 2020 told me, separately, how staff at the paper both destroyed journalistic practices and tried to uphold them.

Second part first: The Harvey Weinstein story could have been more indicting, with reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor declining to include several Weinstein accusers because they did not feel the allegations could be fact-checked to standards they (and I assume their editors) felt watertight. Was it nevertheless the case that their reporting emboldened others to track down one gazillion more wishy-washy #MeToo stories, and that this gave rise to a sense of, “What have we unleashed?” Apparently so. Also, that there were efforts inside the Times to discredit #MeToo allegations against writer Junot Diaz (“The accusations against him were complete bullshit,” one person told me), efforts that could not withstand the push for these stories to be true. The ramparts held, in other words, and they didn’t, the latter in part due to confusion and cowardice at the top, and ambition toward the bottom, people who saw one way to get ahead was to harness whatever wind was blowing hardest. We’ve talked about this, haven’t we?

I also spoke this week (weird week!) with three people defenestrated by the Times, one as recently as 2025. Pamela Paul, now writer-at-large at the Wall Street Journal, was at the paper for fourteen years, eleven of them as editor of the Book Review before moving over to Opinion in 2022 in order to, as she said on my podcast this week, “create space for liberal opinions that had been snuffed out.”

Speaking of snuffing out…

You can watch or listen the whole episode here. As you can see in the above clip, it’s literally jaw-dropping.

Three recommendations this week:

The Last Invention podcast, the latest Andy Mills and Matt Boll joint about the AI revolution and “its competing visions of utopia and apocalypse.” I’m on episode 4 and can report that I keep bing-bonging between hope and terror.

The boys over the Fifth Column had writer Sebastian Junger on last month, to talk about his latest book, In My Time of Dying (which made each of them cry, including Moynihan on the subway) and all the existential good stuff: how we walk through the world, who we love, what we learn. It’s so rich and good and they un-paywalled it so have it. NB: I also read the book. It’s… everything.

We’re all getting slammed with Best of 2025 lists. I cannot say I thought much of one of New York magazine’s top movie picks, Black Bag (which I turned off after 20 minutes), but among their top TV choices was “The Pitt,” which I can report is a pleasing way to spend a last hour of your day, especially if you like seeing medical procedures*, even simulated ones, up close, like, really close. I can also report that Noah Wylie, whom I’d never previously given one thought to, is very appealing.

*“Nancy could watch eye surgery eating dinner.” - My ex