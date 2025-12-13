Make More Pie

Joshua Marquis
15hEdited

I wondered what happened to Pamela Paul. Very sad, and at times I have to justify my continued subscription to the NYT.

I have a very tangled history with Sebastian Junger. Like many people I was enthralled by THE PERFECT STORM but then a couple years later I was surprised to get a cold call from the book editor of the WSJ, asking if I would write a book review of Junger's heavily promoted upcoming book, A DEATH IN BELMONT, about a murder in which his family had tangential involvement in Boston in 1963. I was in NYC at the time and the WSJ messengered me a proof copy of the book which I read on the non-stop flight back to PDX.

By the time I landed I had dozens of flags and notes and I ended up doing what the book editor called "reporting" the book, meaning I tracked down living characters both mentioned in the book and not. Much sounded really "off" and it turned out there were some major misrepresentations. CNN gave Junger a 2-hour special promoting the book, in which Junger bitterly complained about "some DA in Oregon" doing him wrong.

Mokoto Rich of the NY TIMES was almost as rough as me on Junger and the book bombed, and her excellent review is appended right after mine.

https://coastda.blogspot.com/2006/04/perfect-muddle-sebastian-junger-new.html

Years past and I read Junger's excellent work as a war correspondent and a particularly incisiv piece about how Americans have never experienced the existential dread Israelis (or most Europeans, Africans and others who do not occupy a continent separated by thousands of miles of oceans).

Junger has clearly found his metier as a writer.

Puppy Love
16h

Good stuff, Nancy. Slightly different subject but same vein, love the fifth column guys…and last week Moynahan’s interview of Kevin O’Leary was really fascinating. Very entertaining and such a unique perspective.

Thanks for being such a passionate storyteller. You’re good at what you do.

