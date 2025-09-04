August was a rough month. I was at the bedside during the death of my stepson, as I was at the bedside for the death of his father Tim and his grandfather Will before him. I came back to New York and immediately became quite sick, a sickness that peaked as I ran a 102 fever on a freezing subway car, ducking out at each stop to try to absorb any warmth I could from the platform. I then managed, unintentionally, to badly wound someone who was already in terrible pain. I texted my daughter that I felt something inside me break.

In August I did a lot of writing about life and death and why we are put where we are when we are, work I am compelled not to share, but in order for what I am about to write to maybe make sense, some context from previously published work. In May 1987, Will received a heart-lung transplant in Houston and, while the operation had been a success, within the month he was failing. As I would write in a “Modern Love” column in 2017:

Tim and I flew from Los Angeles to be with Will in the I.C.U. He was unconscious, but you could feel a spark zipping around the room. The next morning, the spark was gone. Tim and I watched the blood pressure monitor drop from 9 to 6 to zero. They revived him, but only for 20 minutes. After they revived him again, a doctor pulled aside us and asked, “What do you want us to do?” Tim looked as if the floor was falling from beneath him, and I saw that there was no way he could decide. I shook my head at the doctor: If Will’s heart stopped again, let him go. Within minutes he was gone. I found a pay phone and sobbed to my mother that I didn’t understand how some girl from Brooklyn got to make the call for a man who’d had to break the back of the world to survive. “Because you could,” she said. “My dad liked you,” Tim told me then. “He knew you’d take care of me.”

Tim survived the cancer I wrote about in Modern Love. But another came back in 2018, as did a stroke. He again moved in with my husband and me. I was with him when he took his last breath. It was while we were watching Wimbledon, and I think Tim would see the ridiculousness of the last voice he heard on earth being John McEnroe’s.

Tim had long not been afraid of dying; he knew where he was going and had pressed me several times to accept Jesus Christ, to read the Bible…

“I want to see you when we go, Nanny,” he’d say. I’d tell him, “I know you do, honey.”

I washed Tim’s body after he died, as I knew I would from the moment I learned he was sick. I encountered his penis and said, “Hello, old friend.” I thanked him for trusting me enough to be with him when he left. I talked about things we’d done, things that did not seem in the past so much as wet paintings we could press our hands to anytime we wanted.