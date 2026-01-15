Photo by Tim Hetherington from the Korengal Valley, 2008

“We’ve having Sebastian Junger on the pod,” one of the guys on the Fifth Column podcast, and likely Matt Welch, told me a few months ago. At which I said something like, “Ooh ooh ah! I want to come, I want to come, I want to meet him.” It’s possible that Sebastian - author of The Perfect Storm and Tribe and, most recently, In My Time of Dying - and I had met before. We went to Wesleyan at the same time and he’d been good friends who my junior year boyfriend. Anyway, I was a little dazzled to be meeting him this time, he’s just such a damn good writer. And, it turns out, just a chill, nice, clear-thinking guy, if one who pretty recently didn’t think he was going to be around for another minute.

One thing I have found is, the more successful people are - and I am not talking about douchebag “successful” people; more on that below - the more generous they are, they want to know about you, they want to mix it up. And so Seb and I did, and have, and are. It’s the sort of friendship where you’re like, “Well anyway we’ve been friends forever and talk talk talk talk talk.” This seems to me the basis of everything, or everything good, which Seb sums up in his new Substack Tribe, with the tagline: What Happens To You Happens To Me.

Because I know you cannot wait, onto the douchebag! The most recent Fifth Column episode, “How Much Benevolence Can You Take?” covers, among other things, vice-president JD Vance intimating that Nick Shirley - the “citizen journalist” who says he broke the story of Somali fraud in Minneapolis (he didn’t) - is the best journalist in America. The exact comment from Vance was, “This dude has done far more useful journalism than any of the winners of the 2024 @pulitzercenter prizes.” Which, yeah, no. You can watch the Fifth boys discuss this here, worth it if only to hear Michael’s interpretation of Shirley’s pronunciation of the word “benevolent.”

I am not saying Shirley is a douchebag. I am saying, first, that Armin Rosen wrote “The Shame of Our Cities: How Minneapolis-Saint Paul became the Medicaid fraud capital of the USA” for County Highway easily a month before Shirley set out with his camera. Rosen’s reporting was shocking. But was it splashy? Did he stick mics in people’s faces and ambush them as they were walking into what might or might not be legitimate businesses? He did not, and thus no love from Vance et al, whose antipathy toward media that was not created five minutes ago and/or does not savor the taste of Trump’s ballsack (sorry!) seems axiomatic. Maybe Shirley will become a great journalist, but he’s not yet and, at 23, shouldn’t be, and I’m not sure being told he is, is helpful in that quest.

As for who in my opinion is a douchebag, well, do you need me to write about Nick Sortor again? Probably not - oh well!

Let’s start with Sortor’s act of (cough) bravery. Note that I have written before that I was feet away when it happened, and that it was so boring, in that it happens at just about every protest, that I neither shot it not took notes on it.

Does anyone in the above video believe one word they are saying? I don’t think so. I further have a hard time believing this is the quality of storytelling they want honored and rewarded.

Seb Junger writes in his first post, “As a journalist, I believe that marshaling the right words in the service of truth and dignity is a sacred calling among many, and the only one I have any chance of being good at.” Me, too.

And speaking of! Very honored and happy to be contributing to the Wall Street Journal’s new Opinion section, Free Expression. My first piece ran last week, next is in the hopper. A clip from “Dreams Are Still For Sale at Saks Fifth Avenue”:

… While my New York childhood didn’t include regular trips to Saks, my mother did occasionally take me there for something special. I remember pushing through the heavy brass front doors and into the glow of the lobby, scented with a thousand perfumes, and seeing what I presumed were women who spent their days leisure shopping. These women had frosted updos and statement jewelry and carried Pomeranians with little hair bows (I may have imagined that last part). As teenagers, my friends and I haunted Bloomingdale’s, not Saks, where we tried to shoplift underwear and lip gloss. My criminal career was short-lived. Security guards nabbed us on the escalator and threatened us with juvenile hall. When they found I was carrying my mother’s Bloomingdale’s charge card, they let us go out of pure disgust. I didn’t tell Lulu, my boyfriend’s 11-year-old daughter, about any of that. I’d promised to take her shopping for a dress for her first school dance this week. We could’ve gone to Zara or looked for something online. But where was the magic in that?…

Read the whole thing here.

I’ll be back with a new “Musings of the Night Nurse” tomorrow, and this one’s a doozy. You can subscribe at a discount through the end of the month.

Until next time xx

