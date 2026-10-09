I have been on death row. It was in 1994 and I was visiting John Wayne Gacy a month before his scheduled execution. The prison was old, with stone walls that, as I walked up the circular stairway leading to death row, rang with the voices of men catcalling a young woman who could hear but not see them. The entire visit with Gacy, which lasted five hours—the man would not shut up and I imagine, if the guards had let him, we would still be sitting there—was disturbing, sad, bleak and fraught, including the death row inmate in the next visitors’ booth shouting the things he wanted to do to my body. That man had murdered several people, and Gacy, at least 32 young men and boys. These were men that should have been locked up for the rest of their lives. Instead, because of state laws, they would be executed. You can read more about the Gacy visit.

My next brush with the death penalty was when I wrote about Amanda Stott-Smith, who dropped her two young children from a bridge in Portland, Oregon, killing her four-year-old son; her daughter, age 7, survived. Killing children in Oregon is a capital crime and so Amanda would face the death penalty, unless she plead out and accepted a sentence, which is what happened: she was sentenced to 35 years before the possibility of parole. She did not serve her time for the simple reason that she died three years ago on her birthday. at age 45; the cause of death has not been released beyond that it was not foul play; those of us who know her story, including her family, feel it was simply the weight of what she had done.

Oregon rarely gives women the death penalty, and Amanda’s attorney, Ken Hadley, had been keen to take her case to trial to have some of the things that drove Amanda to the bridge that night aired in court. I felt that way as well, boy did I, and wrote a book about it.

In any case, Hadley had at one point in his career been medium-okay with the death penalty, but once he became a capital defense attorney, and saw what the state was willing to do, and what a legalistic maze capital punishment was, and of no real benefit to society as locking someone away for life would achieve the same goal of having them no longer be a danger, he was against it. From To the Bridge:

I knew, too, there was something else driving people to want the death penalty: Revenge, that we thought it would make us feel better if the killer was eliminated, preferably pulverized and in public, which is Pete Hegseth is now floating: the public and live-streamed execution of a man convicted of multiple murders. Before I get to that, a little on what revenge actually achieves and what it does not. From the intro to the reissue of the Gacy piece:

I have read several accounts of public executions from centuries past, where people gathered, and joyously, expecting some giant relief once the offender was hanged. Instead, the crowd as one broke down in tears. We are not supposed to celebrate the death of people in public. The US condemns public executions in, say, Saudi Arabia but we’re good with them here? How does that work?

I have no idea whether Hegseth and the Trump administration will see through the announced plan of executing Nidal Hasan by firing squad on December 3; I am more sure that they would like to. Here is what I do know: when you create a spectacle, it throws an incandescence and you cannot control who is attracted to that incandescence, for good reasons and for evil. I have documented people who felt their heroics involved shooting people in cold blood (“When a Killing Becomes a Rorschach Test: Dispatch From Portland”).

That Michael Reinoehl, the killer, was latter killed by law enforcement, makes complete sense, death begetting death. Hasan murders 13 soldiers and so we will kill him. And expect what? Relief? You cannot pour gas on a fire and expect to go out, though I expect any “going out” is far from the mind of Hegseth et al, it’s the spectacle they are drawn to, the incandescence, which contra to illuminating anything, is very, very dark.

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