Journalist Susan Orlean (who has a new memoir coming out!) once said something like, “If I didn’t have a deadline, my spice drawer would never be organized.” And I am on a deadline! But I also watched a few videos last night on Narcissistic Personality Disorder, both because I am narrating a new series called “The Sociopaths Among Us” (three episodes so far: Intro, Candace Owens, Munchausen by Proxy Syndrome), as well as for my own edification, having to deal, as I do, with someone with NPD on a semi-regular basis.

Before we get to that, here are some of the disorder’s characteristics, from the Mayo Clinic:

Have an unreasonably high sense of self-importance and require constant, excessive admiration.

Feel that they deserve privileges and special treatment.

Expect to be recognized as superior even without achievements.

Make achievements and talents seem bigger than they are.

Be preoccupied with fantasies about success, power, brilliance, beauty or the perfect mate.

Be critical of and look down on people they feel are not important.

Take advantage of others to get what they want.

Have an inability or unwillingness to recognize the needs and feelings of others.

Be envious of others and believe others envy them.

Behave in an arrogant way, brag a lot and come across as conceited.

Insist on having the best of everything — for instance, the best car or office.

As I say in the video, I have been dealing with someone I’ll call “Gary,” who displays all of these, for decades. This has at times been taxing, albeit you learn over the years how not to engage (this, because it will always always always cost you if you do), or not beyond what is needed to protect your loved ones and yourself.

While looking for a documentary about NPD, I came across Mel Robbins on YouTube. Oof she has a lot of videos, I only watched one in its entirety, but I found the tips useful. This, because the goal of people with NPD is to unseat you, to drag you into whatever drama they deem to be useful to them. Note this need not have any basis in reality, anyway, a few of those tips include, when the person poses the current inanity, “You’re entitled to your opinion” or to just stay silent. I can tell you from experience - and relay several stories in the video - this drives them bonkers.

I have a years-long file on Gary’s misadventures, maybe I’ll write a novel about it at some point, until then…