Question: What’s Nancy been up to?

Answer: Packing!

One more week in the Chinatown pad, from whence we built many wonderful things...

Still working while packing, including taking part in what I think is a really useful Interintellect salon last week on elder scams and fraud.

I recently wrote about Gen X turning 60, and yes, I am a wee bit above the threshold but, same/same.

I am honored and heartbroken to have been asked by Commentary to review Danielle Crittenden’s Dispatches from Grief: A Mother’s Journey Through the Unthinkable, about the loss of her 32-year-old daughter Miranda. As some of you know, I have a daughter around the same age. The book crushed me, necessarily crushed me.

A clip:

“I do not know how you read this [book] and not break down, and I think of what it took for Crittenden to live it and then to write it, the latter seeming to me to be a two-way salvation, tethering her to the living while throwing us a figurative rope, or a message in the form of a rope, one that says, Look, there is no analgesic, no timetable for when this grief ends. You can try. You can look to God and to wine and to EMDR therapy and more wine and friends and to your fellow exiles. Maybe you will find relief and maybe you won’t. Maybe the days will be so fraught you will not be able, as I was not, to go to the supermarket because you might see the foods you used to buy your child, including those awful energy drinks she loved, and find yourself fleeing. These things will happen, also, you will find yourself weeping in odd places, curled around boxes of her books, on the rug in the bathroom. All I can tell you is, you take your time, you are on no one else’s clock, you stay with your girl, I get it, because I do it too…”

Read Danielle’s book, and my piece, “Living the Unthinkable,” in Commentary.

Back to packing xx

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