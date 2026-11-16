Sometimes you send a casual email to one of your editors and he writes back something like, “Gimme a thousand words on that!” So I did, for Commentary, about You Can See Everything, the documentary about Elizabeth Holmes, founder of Theranos and now inmate number 24965-111 at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas.

A clip from the piece:

The sociopath’s job is to keep you unsettled, to make you doubt what you know to be true, and here Holmes deploys some reliable tools—declarations of sincerity, tears, willful dumbness. Despite occasionally looking as though he’s about to have a nervous breakdown as he questions Holmes, Fielder holds steady, including when Holmes flirts with him. Or possibly flirts, Fielder’s not sure…which is the point, to hint at tantalizing maybes and confuse the situation to her advantage, as she has tantalized and confused men she had previously invited into her lair, to be her champions.

In You Can See Everything, you watch the paradigm shift when Fielder takes the point position—a change in status that fritzes Holmes’s emotional circuitry and has her resorting to animatronic responses.

“Why would I deceive you?” she says over and over, her huge unblinking navy-blue eyes pinning Fielder, who does not break gaze until he does, until the film pulls back the lens…