Musings of the Night Nurse

“Do you want to come with me to a nudist camp?” your mom asks. “You can write an article about it!”

You are in your early 30s, writing for various magazines and newspapers. That any one of which might relish a piece about going to a nudist camp with your mother tempts you not at all.

“No, Mom,” you say. “I really don’t.”

But they’re fun, she insists; everybody does everything in the nude, eats in the nude, plays tennis in the nude…

You tell her that envisioning 60-year-old men with their junk splatted on dining benches and swinging around the court is not making the invitation more appealing.

“You’re such a prude!” she says, and laughs, this libertine mother of yours who, since your teen years and, if you think about it, even before, has been showing by example how the rules of decorum, of marriage, of nudity do not apply to her. She does not use the term “free spirit” and does not need to, she simply does what she wants…

