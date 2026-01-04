Narrated: Musings of the Night Nurse: The Wanderings

Narrating “Musings of the Night Nurse” pieces the day-after they run.

Musings of the Night Nurse

The opening of yesterday’s “The Wanderings”:

“A weird thing happened to me today,” your mother tells you over the phone, and goes on to explain how she got up that morning, got dressed and, as she had just about every morning since moving to Brooklyn Heights in 1963, went out to grab The New York Times.

“But it was still dark out,” she said, and she thought this was kind of strange, seeing as it was 10:30 in the morning. Nevertheless she continued the four blocks to Montague Street, thinking it would be light by the time she reached the paper stand.

“And there really weren’t any people on the street,” she says, sounding completely chill as she comes to what she thinks is the punchline.

“It turned out it was 10:30 at night,” she says. “Isn’t that funny?”…

Share

Buy me a coffee