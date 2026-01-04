Make More Pie

Make More Pie

Make More Pie
Make More Pie
Narrated: Musings of the Night Nurse: The Wanderings
0:00
-8:59

Narrated: Musings of the Night Nurse: The Wanderings

A new series on caretaking my mom as she nears the end while fighting off the entities who prey on the old
Nancy Rommelmann's avatar
Nancy Rommelmann
Jan 04, 2026

Narrating “Musings of the Night Nurse” pieces the day-after they run.

Musings of the Night Nurse

The opening of yesterday’s “The Wanderings”:

“A weird thing happened to me today,” your mother tells you over the phone, and goes on to explain how she got up that morning, got dressed and, as she had just about every morning since moving to Brooklyn Heights in 1963, went out to grab The New York Times.

“But it was still dark out,” she said, and she thought this was kind of strange, seeing as it was 10:30 in the morning. Nevertheless she continued the four blocks to Montague Street, thinking it would be light by the time she reached the paper stand.

“And there really weren’t any people on the street,” she says, sounding completely chill as she comes to what she thinks is the punchline.

“It turned out it was 10:30 at night,” she says. “Isn’t that funny?”…

Share

Buy me a coffee

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nancy Rommelmann · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture