From my recent appearance on Interintellect. Maybe “enjoy!” is the wrong directive. How about, I hope you find something useful here xx Nancy

“I wish I had realized that the characteristics that had heretofore given my mother a splendid and comfortable life – a trusting nature, independent to a fault, a belief that the people she loved would always look out for her – were the very things that would be used against her.”

Rommelmann has been managing her mother Kathy’s finances and helping to coordinate her care for six years. Kathy is 88 and living with cognitive decline. Rommelmann has dealt with phone scammers, a relative who drove Kathy to the DMV to sign over her car, the lawyer who convinced Kathy to sign away nearly $200,000 in farm equipment, and the accountant of 30 years, who stole the lion’s share of $25,000 after a relative had Kathy sign a blank check. When Rommelmann taped signs on her mother’s walls reading “ALL THE CALLERS ARE LYING TO YOU,” Kathy fell for a similar scam the following week.

With 67 million baby boomers in the U.S. holding $85 trillion in combined wealth, elder fraud is a growing problem. Rommelmann joins us to share her experiences, as well as her advice for anyone caring for aging loved ones or expecting to soon.

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