I promised part II of "The Medical Industrial Complex” on the heels of part I but was waylaid yesterday responding to the comment that my real goal with these posts was to endorse euthanasia, even as the Nazis practiced it. I am not in control of what people take from the posts!

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Ben Dreyfuss followed this tweet with others, including, “When you call the company and say, ‘I need to talk about this,’ they say, ‘Well you aren’t on the file so though you have the card and details, so, no.’ Which makes sense in some world but also is a pretty convenient way to avoid letting a 77-year-old woman’s children advocate for her!”

I immediately messaged Ben, a friend and the son of actor Richard Dreyfuss, to say, “It’s a f***ing odyssey... Call if you feel like screaming.”

Even if you think of yourself as a rational person, chances are you will find yourself screaming at someone while trying to protect your failing parent or grandparent. I screamed at the Eastern European man who kept calling my mother demanding her banking information. My boyfriend screamed at the phone rep who’d scammed his 82-year-old father into taking out a new loan on a paid-for timeshare. It’s possible that Ben is at this moment screaming at the hospital admin who told him his mother would not, for some arcane proviso he would not share, be admitted to the recovery level of the hospital. All of this screaming will not change the system, will not improve your blood pressure, will not help your parent, powerless to get either of you off the dystopic ride you are now both locked into, a ride 350,000 Americans over age 65 take a year and otherwise known as The Hip Fracture.

Here is how it happens:

You get the call that your parent has fallen; he or she has broken a hip. You remember reading that it’s not that old people fall and break their hip, it’s that they break their hip and then they fall. You ask the surgeon—a person you have never met and who has only met your mother that day in the emergency room—about this, but he’s not interested in semantics. What has to happen, he says, is your mother needs a hip replacement or she will never walk again. Which doesn’t sound like a great outcome and so you say, sure, do the hip replacement, not knowing that your mother will never walk again regardless, that a hip replacement for someone who is already failing physically and mentally sets off a cascade of events that will drain the life out of your mother as well as hundreds of thousands of dollars from her savings.

“We transfer our parents’ wealth to the Medical Industrial Complex,” your accountant tells you. And you do. You pay for the surgeries and the hospitalizations; the rehabs and the physical therapists, the home health aides and the drug makers and the companies that make adult diapers. As I wrote previously, “You might say that, when your mother broke her hip and the dementia really came on, you were all dropped into a dystopian theme park. Here, there are rides you do not want to get on but are herded onto nonetheless, rides with names out of a Sartre playbook, Nausea and Troubled Sleep and No Exit. There are park employees riffling through your pockets. There is tasteless food. Park visitors look exhausted, fearful, and many smell of pee. You really want to leave but your wrist tag has an expiration date you cannot quite read.”

After learning that 20% of those 65 and older who undergo hip replacement surgeries never walk again, a number that goes up to 44% for those over 85 and with dementia—data the surgeon out of courtesy might have factored in or at the least mentioned—you understand that you have, by readily acceding to the hip surgery, in essence laid your mother upon an offering table, where she will continue to be scavenged by whatever can find purchase until she is little more than bones. After which you will think, stupidly, “At least we will get some peace now” but no, it’s simply a changeover, the major predators replaced by little birds who peck and peck at your mother, unto the cusp of death. This is when there is another cast change, people your mother entrusted with some of her wealth, people who have promised to safeguard her assets. After having seen your mother, and by extension yourself, be mistreated for so long, you are immeasurably grateful to these people for reinstating equilibrium, still, do not let your guard down. This, too, is part of the ride, a part where, if you are not careful, different entities will strap you in for another spin…

Speaking of terrifying rides you really, really, really do not want to get on, I will in a future post I give you the lowdown on financial trust companies, or at least the one we’ve dealt with.