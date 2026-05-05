“[O]ur decision making in medicine has failed so spectacularly that we have reached the point of actively inflicting harm on patients rather than confronting the subject of mortality.” - Atul Gawande, Being Mortal

My friend Mattias (not his real name) worked as a nurse in the Kaiser-Permanente system for thirty years. He cared for people in San Francisco in the 1990s, including patients dying of AIDS. Many of these patients were young and cognizant that they were facing a death sentence. The nurses knew it, too, and could only do what they could to relieve suffering, which often meant administering morphine for pain. At even slightly elevated doses, morphine and other opioids, including fentanyl, suppress autonomic respiration to the point where the person “forgets to breathe.” More than once, patients requested that Mattias and other nurses increase the dose; they were ready to not be around anymore.

“A patient needs to breathe at a minimum six breaths a minute,” Mattias told me. “We would check on them, and if it was less, we would just close the door.”

Whatever you feel about the efficacy or morality of hastening a young man’s death upon his request, he at least had the wherewithal to request it. This was not the case when Mattias moved to the hospital’s chronic ward, where patients suffering from long-term conditions like advanced heart disease, dementia and persistent vegetative states were kept.

Mattias described this ward as “very quiet.” There were no TVs blaring, no patients using their call buttons to request more pain medication or extra ice cream. Room after room held people in and out of consciousness. Few were ambulatory and nearly all relied on nursing staff to be turned, bathed, toileted, including having a nurse rotate a gloved finger inside their anus to stimulate defecation. Many were delivered nutrition via feeding ports, and kept breathing with endotracheal tubes, devices that would never be removed. Mattias described some as having exposed lower spinal cords due to muscle wasting. When I asked him why these people were kept alive, he said it was because their families or other responsible parties could not let them go.

“But they never visited,” he said.

It’s an improbability that many Americans look forward to ending their days with their spinal cord hanging out. “He had a good death,” people will say, about someone who keeled over on the golf course (or in the sack). I have more than once embellished my father’s death to include several pretty nurses lightly stroking his hair as he slipped away. (In reality, he fell at the nurse’s station of his assisted living facility and was helped back to bed, whereupon he died.) No one wants a bad end and so we do what we can when we can to avoid it. We get the best doctors we can afford, the best insurance. We build up wealth and presume it to be a bulwark against any hardships and indignities that might await.

But what if the opposite is also true? What if our best intentions, the ones meant to protect us from suffering, wind up being a signal to those who extend our suffering, i.e., the medical institution that keeps you alive according to the wishes of a family you never see, and, worse, a dog whistle to underworld where scam artists fester and roam?…

Share