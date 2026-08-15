You did not, when you punched your ticket to the sideshow, know exactly how it would end. It wasn’t as though you wanted to go to the sideshow, with its freaks and fortune tellers and one big cat whose previous attacks had forced its owners years before to remove his teeth. Afterward, he was given a choice: sequestration in the children’s area, where he would submit to endless petting in exchange for all the steak he could eat, or strike out on his own. He chose the latter, without the striking. He sat day after day in the dirty straw beneath the sporadically functional Tilt-a-Whirl, looking with malice at visitors, who as the years went by decided to skip the lion’s lair, he provided no entertainment other than the occasional sour yawn and rolling over and showing them his hindquarters.

Decades earlier, the owners of the sideshow had dropped something in your lap. It was a gold bar on which they had inscribed the following: PLEASE TAKE CARE OF THE LION. HE WILL NOT MAKE IT EASY. WE ARE WITH YOU. The bar was small enough to fit in your hand, in your pocket. You fingered it often as you watched the lion steal other animals’ feed, when he fouled his straw, when, after dark, he hooked a claw into the chain that kept the Tilt-a-Whirl from flying off the rails. The owners being long gone, you alerted the new management, you did not want anyone to get hurt, including the lion. Where would he live if the ride came tumbling down? Would he be trapped beneath the crashing wood and steel, or was that perhaps the objective, in order that the world would finally, finally recognize the injustice that had been done to him?

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