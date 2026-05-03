“There’s a reason I don’t own a gun, Nancy,” says Allan Rappleyea, an estate attorney in New York’s Hudson Valley who on the regular delivers judicial beatdowns to family members trying to scam their elders, elders who often do not realize the scamming is happening or are afraid to speak up lest they alienate one of the few people left in their world.

“I say to clients, ‘Bring them to my office and I’ll tell them,’” says Rappleyea. “Because at this point in my life, I don’t give a fuck.”

Rappleyea, who looks like “The Shield” actor Michael Chiklis, curses a good deal, his rage at scammers, almost always adult children ripping off their parents, delivered in volleys of “asshole” and “bullshit” and “motherfucker.” One senses this is a relief valve for a person charged with working out solutions among people who may want to smash their (or their relatives’) heads against the wall, or are so confused and exhausted they’re ready to give in.

“Let’s take today,” Rappleyea says. “A good person comes into my office. She’s north of eighty-five, totally has her wits about her. The way we’ve set stuff up, this legacy that’s so important to her is this piece of property. Two of her kids, two brothers, view it as an asset on their balance sheet. They really look at it as a bank account—and they’re openly talking about this while their mother’s sitting there. Talk about the death of dignity. Their mother has a very specific plan for how this asset will remain in their family, and they’re just trying to figure out how to monetize it. And this is just today’s example. I see this all the time. And I never used to see this, never. Now it’s rampant. Why are people greedier? Why are people less caring? I don’t know the core reasons for it. I just know it’s there.”

The advent of adults using their aging relatives as ATM machines might be explained by any number of things: the spike in drug addiction and the addict’s need for cash; general impatience with getting a portion of Boomers’ unparalleled generational wealth (how long is Gramma going to live, anyway?), an entitlement narrative some media seem ready to run with (sample headline, “Young people can’t afford a life. Whose fault is that?”), the ease with which digital financial instruments can all but invisibly skim off a little or a lot.

People can get creative with their elder scams but they usually don’t (”Most of them are morons,” says Rappleyea), and don’t really need to, not so long as they are willing to gouge people who’ve lost most or all of their means of self-protection.

“And you know what their most prevailing emotion is?” asks Rappleyea. “It’s fear. They’re legitimately afraid. They don’t know what’s next. And the reason they’re afraid is because all of the things they took for granted through the course of their life have been nibbled away, sometimes taken away. And what does somebody do when they’re afraid? They look for a source of security. There are three types…”

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