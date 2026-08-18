My thanks to all of you who have joined me in reading about my mom Kathy. She was a trip. I’d have a few dozen dollars if I had a nickel for every time someone said to me, “Your mother is a force of nature.” Funny, hyper, opinionated, secretive, beautiful, stylish (oh boy was she), generous, and there for you in the clutch. If you met her, you could not forget her, she was a zip of light, black hair and flashing eyes, and even as she started having memory problems, she wanted to meet everyone. We would go to the supermarket and I’d lose her because she’d be two aisles back talking with a young couple or the produce guy. Speaking of produce…

Mom died yesterday morning. There are some details I can offer and choose not to (for the moment) and others I cannot as I was not there. That said, I have been saying goodbye to my mom for a long time as the Kathy we knew left in spirit and mostly in body more than two years ago. She’s at rest now and I really really hope she gets to see her mom, whom she lost when she was only 24 and a new mother herself (to me).

“Well of course she is,” said Tafv. Thank goodness my girl is with me for this.

I am reposting all the Night Nurses below, as well as the essay that began my writing about my mother. I’ve had people tell me the pieces are useful, always my intent when I write. Some are partially paywalled; girl’s gotta make a living and I thank you for it. And thank you for coming along, it’s been bumpy but the sun is shining today xx

The Slow Leave Taking: On Watching My Mother Slip Away Nancy Rommelmann · June 6, 2024 I’d like to introduce you to my mother. Not the woman I am sitting one foot away from in a Connecticut hospital bed, the skin on her hands as fragile as phyllo dough, the veins showing livid purple and the blue-green of old tattoos. Though it is true, her hands have always been this way. Read full story

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Musings of the Night Nurse [1] Nancy Rommelmann · Jan 1 You’re traveling, and as you do each Friday, you get a text from one of your mother’s caregivers. Lanee is not your favorite; in addition to having two of your mother’s caregivers paid through Lanee’s agency, which you later learn consists of nothing more than Lanee taking 20% of their pay, she housecleans badly for something like $75 an hour. Your brot… Read full story

Musings of the Night Nurse [2]: The Wanderings Nancy Rommelmann · Jan 3 “A weird thing happened to me today,” your mother tells you over the phone, and goes on to explain how she got up that morning, got dressed and, as she had just about every morning since moving to Brooklyn Heights in 1963, went out to grab The New York Times Read full story

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Musings of the Night Nurse [5]: The Fall Nancy Rommelmann · Jan 20 Your phone rings a little after 6am. It’s one of your mother’s caretakers, calling to say your mother has taken another fall; that she found her on the bathroom floor, she does not know how long she had been there. Read full story

Musings of the Night Nurse [6]: Rehab Nancy Rommelmann · Feb 1 After you get the call that your mother has fallen. After you get to the emergency room where a suregon neither you nor your mother has ever met tells you your mother needs a hip replacement or she will never walk again. After she has the surgery and is afterward delusional, howling and trying to rip out her drainage tubes. After the ten-day post-surgery stay turns into two weeks in the hospital’s extended care facility, you are told your mother needs to go to rehab. Read full story

Musings of the Night Nurse [7]: Persephone on the Hudson Nancy Rommelmann · Feb 8 It is summer 2022 and the mother you have always known is halfway in evidence, then less than halfway. She is receding, becoming emotionally holographic. Whereas before she talked incessantly, not along ago interrupting you mid-story to say, “I am not getting enough talking time!” now she rarely says anything, not more than, “Sit next to me” or “Get under the covers,” where she will rub your hands for a half-hour, a loving if altogether new for her way to communicate with you. Read full story

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Musings of the Night Nurse [8]: The Social Security Checks Nancy Rommelmann · Feb 18 “I’m not getting my social security checks,” your mother tells you. It is July 2020. You assure her that she is; that you’d set up the direct deposit into her Citibank account two years earlier. Your mother’s memory issues and her difficulty in writing checks - including sending one to the oil company for $10,000 more than was required, a payment you dove into the abyss to retrieve but alas, it had been cashed - are among the reasons you’d both set up the direct deposit and taken over paying nearly all her bills. Read full story

Musings of the Night Nurse [9]: The Gardener Nancy Rommelmann · Mar 10 Starting around 2015, you start a file on your laptop called “mom will.” At first, it is just that, a copy of your mother’s will. She is organized, your mother, and as she updates her will through the years, always makes sure you have the current one. She also makes sure you are listed as Power of Attorney (with your brother as alternate) and also, back… Read full story

Musings of the Night Nurse (10): "Take No Part in Fruitless Works of Darkness." Nancy Rommelmann · Mar 15 The year 2026 dawns and with it, you hope, the end of a six-year engagement with the pretender. You tell friends stories about the pretender’s latest attempt at getting a little more, of going behind people’s backs, stories you realize ping back not six years but decades. You recall the screaming match he had with your father, nobody’s fool, in a parking lot in Virginia in the late 1990s, an incident which saw the pretender run off into the night. If your father had not been concerned, you’d stayed up until the wee hours, going from your hotel room to your father’s wondering if the pretender was okay. You’d come back to your room and stood in the dark, thinking, worrying, and when you turned on the light, you saw the pretender in a corner chair, smiling at you like a cat, evidently delighting in his having worried and then frightened you. It would not be the last time you walked into a dark room in which you thought you were alone, only to find the pretender watching you in the dark… Read full story

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Musings of the Night Nurse (11): Trust Nancy Rommelmann · Apr 9 “I don’t want Jill inheriting this after I die,” your mother tells you. By “this” she means the acreage and homes on the property she bought in the Hudson Valley in 1968. You tell your mother that if Jill’s boyfriend Jack, who may inherit part of your mother’s property, decides to give it to Jill or her children… Read full story

Musings of the Night Nurse (12): The Caretaker's Dilemma Nancy Rommelmann · Apr 21 “We’ve turned the witness,” your boyfriend says, of one of your mother’s caregivers, the one who, for several years, you had been less than easy around. This, because everything you told Mandy, everything you shared, she would reliably scurry over to someone who does not have your best interests at heart. You do not see Mandy as untrustworthy so much as someone who responds to fevered appeals, a hallmark, maybe, of a good caregiver, if one potentially too easy to sway in bad directions. Read full story

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Musings of the Night Nurse (14): "The Death of Dignity" Nancy Rommelmann · May 3 “There’s a reason I don’t own a gun, Nancy,” says Allan Rappleyea, an estate attorney in New York’s Hudson Valley who on the regular delivers judicial beatdowns to family members trying to scam their elders, elders who often do not realize the scamming is happening or are afraid to speak up lest they alienate one of the few people left in their world. Read full story

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Musings of the Night Nurse: The Medical Industrial Complex (Part II) [17] Nancy Rommelmann · May 7 I promised part II of "The Medical Industrial Complex” on the heels of part I but was waylaid yesterday responding to the comment that my real goal with these posts was to endorse euthanasia, even as the Nazis practiced it. I am not in control of what people take from the posts! Read full story

Musings of the Night Nurse (18): The Dentist Appointment Nancy Rommelmann · May 12 It’s December 2022 and for the past several years, someone close to your mother has gotten her to various doctor and dentist appointments. This had been helpful when you were living on the west coast, and even when you moved back in 2019. Read full story

Musings of the Night Nurse (19): The Birthday Presents Nancy Rommelmann · May 27 It’s Jack’s birthday, and though you do not know it, your mother will be taking him to lunch at the tennis club in the neighborhood where you grew up. It’s a cozy, members-only place and the people who work the desk and the dining area know your mother well. It’s also around the corner from the studio apartment she rarely spends time in anymore, she is almost always upstate instead and, though the patchwork of care that is not yet whole, in the company of someone—your daughter, your brother, yourself, a series of caregivers who up their hours from four to six to eight a day. This, because your mother can no longer safely be alone. Yes, you are concerned that she’s left eggs boiling on the stove until they exploded and hit the ceiling, and grateful to the nearby neighbor whose home she keeps wandering up to, and the 53 messages she leaves on your phone and, when you call her back, says, “I didn’t call you.” You are all trying to figure out how this will work into the future. Read full story

Musings of the Night Nurse: The Denouement Nancy Rommelmann · Aug 15 You did not, when you punched your ticket to the sideshow, know exactly how it would end. It wasn’t as though you wanted to go to the sideshow, with its freaks and fortune tellers and one big cat whose previous attacks had forced its owners years before to remove his teeth. Afterward, he was given a choice: sequestration in the children’s area, where he would submit to endless petting in exchange for all the steak he could eat, or strike out on his own. He chose the latter, without the striking. He sat day after day in the dirty straw beneath the sporadically functional Tilt-a-Whirl, looking with malice at visitors, who as the years went by decided to skip the lion’s lair, he provided no entertainment other than the occasional sour yawn and rolling over and showing them his hindquarters. Read full story

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