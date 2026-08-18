Make More Pie

Make More Pie

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Karl Doege's avatar
Karl Doege
19h

Big hugs to your family. I appreciate all you've shared, I know it's been helpful to me and I can't imagine to so many others.

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Shana Brady's avatar
Shana Brady
15h

My sincere condolences. You did so right for your mom. Thank you so much for your writing. Your posts have been so helpful to reframe my catastrophic thinking about the care my mom needs (she has been in memory care for a little over a year) while also informing me of the reality of elder care. Many blessings for you and your family.

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