Yesterday’s post elicited the following comment:

I have a familiarity with the first part of this scenario. The incident involves a woman I will ID as C. She’s around 90 now and, I believe, still living, though I have not seen her in decades.

I am not sure when the incident occurred but perhaps when C was around fifty. She had a best friend at the time whose mother was elderly and infirm. I never met this friend but I’d heard about her. She was single and living in Manhattan, as was C until she met my father. My understanding is that C and this friend, as young-to-middle-aged women trying to make it as actresses, had had to scrap to survive.

“I had to do a lot of things to keep a roof over my head,” C told me. “A lot of things.” I was maybe nineteen and standing in C’s studio near Lincoln Center when she said this. Envisioning the transactions, the men walking the two floors to a room whose dirty windows overlooked 68th Street, made me feel lonely.

C was an odd duck, bubbly and secretive, a combination I would later recognize as a distraction, a shield while the bubbly person works out schemes. C was always looking for the next better thing. She had a habit of dropping the last names of her wealthy friends. She wore the kind of gold Cartier tennis bracelet that locks to your wrist. She had affairs, including with someone whose name you would recognize, another name she would drop in a tinkly voice, wanting you to be impressed by her proximity to power and cash.

It was New York City in the 1990s. C found a perch for herself within a certain strata, which included weekends at the Connecticut compounds of friends and weekdays in her apartment, which I recall as having no natural light, though perhaps I’m projecting. Because she was close with my father, who often called her “a loon” but who was romantically fond of her regardless—I should mention C was pretty even into her late 70s, blonde and lithe and athletic—I tried to like C, but I never trusted her. She always had something going on the side, some hustle that would nab her the next big role (I saw her do community theater once), that the millionaire hedge funder was for sure going to leave his social x-ray wife to be with C (he didn’t). Most of C’s goings-on I got through my dad, who could be peevish about them, who perhaps took some satisfaction in C not being able to become the person she thought she was in her head. I mention this because he is the one who told me about the incident involving C’s friend’s mother.

Buy me a coffee