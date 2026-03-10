Make More Pie

Make More Pie

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William MacKenzie
Mar 11

Seems I always have something to add. When my dad was elderly he periodically had gatherings at his home with local residents to talk about our hometown’s history. Somebody noticed after a few of these gatherings a stranger in attendance. Turned out he was scoping out the house for later thefts. You just gotta be on top of everything.

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