Starting around 2015, you start a file on your laptop called “mom will.” At first, it is just that, a copy of your mother’s will. She is organized, your mother, and as she updates her will through the years, always makes sure you have the current one. She also makes sure you are listed as Power of Attorney (with your brother as alternate) and also, back in 2002, created a Durable Power of Attorney. You do not, in 2015, know the difference between these legal documents but figure it does not really matter, that things are sewn up.

That things are not sewn up becomes evident quickly, when you find yourself shoving an ever increasing number of documents into the file, images of checks on which someone has forged your mother’s signature, the several thousand dollars in Amazon Marketplace charges on her American Express card, the letter you write to AmEx explaining your mother no longer has possession of her card; that a relative took it and to please cancel it and not send a new one, a request shown to be a fool’s errand when the relative contacts AmEx and has them send a new card, to his address.

You tell your friends that keeping your mother from financial predators is like pulling weeds from the garden. You work methodically, trying to keep up, trying to get ahead. The weeds turn out to have deep roots and are opportunistic, able to change direction underground, nevertheless, the destination is always the same, to suckle off your mother. You want nothing more than to drive your shovel through the fattest part of the root, to cut off the lifeline. In this you always fail, because just as you are choking out one, others are sprouting. The weeds are clever this way. They are aggressive and mercenary and work best in the dark.

The months turn into years and the “mom will” file grows very fat. It’s depressing to open but open it sometimes you must, to give the lawyer a copy of the forged check, to play for your daughter the recording of Jack and Jill talking about taking your mother’s social security checks out of her mailbox (“Wait, they did that to Nana?”), to show the social worker how long the predators have been at it, via a letter you wrote your mother in 2017, telling her of the bad signs flashing, warning her to under no circumstance share her credit cards again, to steel her heart to the never-ending entreaties for cash.

Better days, 2017 or so

You’d signed off then, “I love you Mom, I really do, and do not want to see you dragged into a bad situation xx.” Which shows you, again, how badly you have failed to protect her. And yet, again, you put on your gardening gloves, grab your shovel, and get to work.