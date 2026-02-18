“I’m not getting my social security checks,” your mother tells you. It is July 2020. You assure her that she is; that you’d set up the direct deposit into her Citibank account two years earlier. Your mother’s memory issues and her difficulty in writing checks - including sending one to the oil company for $10,000 more than was required, a payment you dove into the abyss to retrieve but alas, it had been cashed - are among the reasons you’d both set up the direct deposit and taken over paying nearly all her bills.

A month later, she repeats the belief that she is not getting her Social Security checks. To prove her wrong, you go to her Citibank account online… and see she has gotten no social security checks direct deposited since January. You log onto her Social Security account online. It appears that the checks have been mailed instead. What the—

The country is seven months into the pandemic, with federal agencies scrambling to fulfill new promises and hemorrhaging cash. Maybe there’s been a foul-up? You call your local Social Security office, with your mother on the line. The agent tells you that in January Social Security had been instructed to stop the auto-deposit and start mailing paper checks. You look at my mother. She has no recollection of doing this. You tell the agent you don’t know what happened and that you will be restarting the auto-deposits. You do so, to a different checking account of your mother’s bank in upstate New York, where she now lives full-time, rather than commuting to her apartment in Brooklyn, a new one she had moved to in 2019.

You do not at the time realize that the timing of her move will play a part in the missing checks.

You yourself had moved back to New York City in 2019. Aside from overseeing getting many of your mother’s belongings from her old apartment to her home upstate, you have not had much to do with her new address. This, a relative and his girlfriend - you think of them as Jack and Jill - had taken care of. You are not sure what Jack does for employment, nor Jill, though when you ask someone who once worked with her, you are told, “Jill gets herself into trouble that costs hundreds of thousands of dollars to get out of.” There are no occasions on which you interface with Jill, and rarely with Jack.

You do run into Jack one evening in the late fall, at your mother’s. You mention the issue with the Social Security checks, at which point Jack tells you that he and Jill changed the designation of your mother’s checks from direct deposit to paper checks. When you ask why, he says, “Because she was moving.”

That this would have affected direct-deposit not at all does not appear to resonate with Jack, nor does it answer the question of where the checks are now. Jack says he has the checks, and that it’s a good thing he’d stopped by your mother’s old apartment because they’d been mailed there and were moldering in the mailbox with months worth of junk mail, but not to fear; he’s retrieved the checks and will go with your mother in the morning to deposit them into Citibank.

You do the date-math in your head and cannot make it add up: if Jack and Jill had changed the address because your mother was moving, how were the checks sent to the old address?

The following morning, you accompany your mother to Citibank. Jack is waiting in the entryway. He is not happy to see you. He is holding three social security checks. You tell him to give you the checks; that you will deposit them into your mother’s account upstate. He hands you two. He steps out to make a phone call. A few minutes later, Jill shows up. She glares at you. You say nothing as Jack leads your mother by the elbow to a teller and deposits the remaining check into an account he has opened in his and her names. Later, when you look at the checks you have taken from Jack, they are imprinted with the new address; that they have been taken them from her current mailbox, not, as Jack had represented, her old one.

You drive your mother upstate. You go to the bank with her and deposit the checks into her account. You explain what has happened to the manager, and that there are still several checks missing. She asks your mother whether she wants to file a Suspicious Activity Report. Your mother looks confused, then crestfallen. No, she says, she does not want Jack “to go to jail.” The look on your mother’s face when she says this is not one you want to see again, and it’s not over yet.

