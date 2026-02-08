It is summer 2022 and the mother you have always known is halfway in evidence, then less than halfway. She is receding, becoming emotionally holographic. Whereas before she talked incessantly, not along ago interrupting you mid-story to say, “I am not getting enough talking time!” now she rarely says anything, not more than, “Sit next to me” or “Get under the covers,” where she will rub your hands for a half-hour, a loving if altogether new for her way to communicate with you.

You live in New York City, 100 miles from where your mother lives upstate. It was, until recently, a place you went on weekends, perhaps for a solid week or two in summer. Now, you are here at least half-time, this, because everything in your mother’s life is slipping, and while you have hired a local gal to come several mornings a week, it’s not nearly enough to keep your mother from wandering into bad situations, situations that she cannot only not maneuver through but which, when you catch them in time (and how many don’t you catch?), she has no answer for. For instance, why is there $5000 in cash in your her wallet? And what sort of paperwork did she sign that there are not one but three charges on her AmEx for fly-by-night “extended car warranty” policies?

Speaking of your mother’s increasingly perilous driving, the more you’d told her the year before that she’d become a road hazard (which she had, regularly driving on the wrong side of the road and insisting it was okay because she knew these roads), the more she heard you were trying to take away her freedom. Hiding her car keys proved a nonstarter; she hounded you incessantly for them. The solution you came up with was disconnecting the car battery and saying you’d get the car looked at soon. This way, she could hold her keys and even sit in her car when she wanted to, which proved freedom enough.

She doesn’t ask to sit in the car anymore, and the things you and she enjoyed over a lifetime - playing backgammon, going to the movies, stopping in to chat with local shopkeepers - now prove too confusing.

“Do you have any idea what’s going on?” she keeps asking, while watching The Fabelmans, the last movie but one she will see in a theater with you.

Now instead of being in the city, where your work and your boyfriend and your friends are, you are upstate with Mom. You realize this is necessary; that you cannot risk her again forgetting she has been boiling eggs until they burst and hit the ceiling. You cannot risk her eating the food she cannot smell has gone bad.

“Where is it coming from?” you ask, when you have emptied and washed out her entire refrigerator and it still smells like the boardwalk under Jones Beach. And then you see it, a flat pack of smoked salmon that’s slipped beneath a shelving unit, salmon bought months ago and which your mother suggests might still be good.

Speaking of food poisoning, do you take some solace in the TikToks of adult children inspecting the “sell-by” dates on items in their parents’ refrigerators, tossing condiments that expired during the first Obama administration? You do. Do the parents inevitably protest, “They’re still good!” As your mother does when you find several Mason jars of ghostly orbs floating in gray goo and marked, in her hand, “Peaches 2003.”

They’re not still good, nor the gigantic hanks of meat - pork shoulders, legs of lamb - your mother was until recently buying, some gut memory telling her she would still be feeding people, she needed to be ready. But she hasn’t cooked in more than a year, and it is for most of the summer just you and your mother, and you cannot say this is your favorite summer, and while you know you should make the most of it, watching her forget how to do everything she knew how to do can be depressing and boring too. And you feel a little sorry for yourself, think of yourself sometimes as Persephone on the Hudson, but instead of Demeter welcoming her daughter back to spring, you are watching your mother slowly descend to a place where you cannot follow. Does she know this is happening? Is is cruel or useful to ask what she is aware of? The several times you’ve made mention of dementia, she has brushed you away.

And then one morning, while you are making her toast, she comes into the kitchen.

“Hi dearie,” she says, in her previous voice, the voice that wants to talk. You nearly drop the toast.

“Mom?” you say, kneeling before the chaise she has sat on. “Mom?”

“What?” she asks, and so you start to tell her…

