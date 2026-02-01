After you get the call that your mother has fallen. After you get to the emergency room where a suregon neither you nor your mother has ever met tells you your mother needs a hip replacement or she will never walk again. After she has the surgery and is afterward delusional, howling and trying to rip out her drainage tubes. After the ten-day post-surgery stay turns into two weeks in the hospital’s extended care facility, you are told your mother needs to go to rehab.

While your mother does not have the capacity to express her opinion of rehab as emphatically as Amy Winehouse, in her day, she too was vivacious, with bright black eyes and hair that exploded at even the memory of humidity.

Nevertheless, your mother does what she can to tell you she is not going to rehab. She says there is nothing wrong with her. She says she is not listening to you. She accuses you and your brother of holding her prisoner and that she is getting up out of this bed right now.

Go ahead, you tell her, and are reminded of the three concrete steps in front of your house in Los Angeles when your daughter had just started walking, and the tantrums she threw wanting to walk down them on her own, until you and her father stood back from the bottom of the steps and said, "Go ahead.”

Your daughter had tumbled. Your mother does not tumble, having neither the strength nor focus to move any part of her body but her hands, which are in near-constant motion, picking at the edge of a blanket, moving your own hand from here to there, all her previous prodigious energy concentrated now in her hands.

You and your brother look through lists of rehab centers. You ask for advice from people you’ve not known before or had to rely on, people whose eyes scoot away when you ask if any of the facilities are okay. In the end you get your mother to a place that will take her and where the star rating is not too terrible.

The place is terrible. There’s a garbage drift in the corner of your mother’s room and an orderly at the nurse’s station screaming that his paycheck bounced. You have no idea whether the staff is doping the patients but your mom seems pretty calm, or maybe more exactly, she seems like a satellite that’s broken off the mother ship and is floating not unhappily further and further away. She stares at but does not see the small TV mounted to the ceiling and showing the weather in Connecticut. She nibbles the cookies you bring her. She rarely complains about the woman in the next bed, an obese woman naked from the waist up who, when she is not screaming for more pain medication, is yelling that her son is coming, he’s going to take her away. Once, a small mustachioed man in hospital gown comes in and says, he likes spending time with your mother, that he comes to see her often, and you swear you are not imagining the lascivious look he is giving her, and you wonder what is happening when you are not here, though you come every day, and then you are telling the man to move on, and later, ask one of the nurses if the man might have been inappropriate with your mother, and the nurse says honestly, she doesn’t know.

The lone doctor on staff is very pregnant and in charge of dozens of patients, many of whom are experiencing dementia. You don’t want to stress her but suggest that maybe your mother needs a different environment, and if the doctor could okay a transfer to a place that did not have room before but does now. The doctor signs off, it’s not that she doesn’t care, it’s that there is no time to look after all these people no less fix them, including the man you see every day sitting alone in a chair outside his room, a man with whom you develop a smiling relationship, then a conversational one. No, he does not have visitors, he says. He has a son but he doesn’t come much, and as for being here after his legs gave out, he is okay with it, he actually worked in the facility himself for 30 years, and isn’t it funny he wound up here? He is a gentle man and also the last person you see as your mother is being wheeled into the elevator, and you wish you could hand him a talisman to hold so that he wouldn’t be lonely but can only tell him it’s been very nice to talk with him.

“It’s been nice to talk with you,” he says.

You will be tricked at first into thinking the next place is better, and in ways, it is. It is cleaner. There are more staff. Your mother has a private room. But in the way that counts, as a place where people might heal and regain some autonomy, it is an utter failure and, you realize, is set up just so. It is just now dawning on you the trap you walked into when you told the surgeon that he could replace your mother’s hip, starting to know what you suspect he knew all along…

