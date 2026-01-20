Your phone rings a little after 6am. It’s one of your mother’s caretakers, calling to say your mother has taken another fall; that she found her on the bathroom floor, she does not know how long she had been there.

It’s early 2024 and your parents’ falls have been a part of your world for a decade, as have the excuses they give for the falls, or at least, your father’s excuses. This is understandable. He lost his own father at age 3, to suicide. By 5 he was helping his mother make paper flowers to sell, and at 9 got his first real job, doing deliveries for a drug store in Greenwich Village. This, while skipping two grades at Our Lady of Pompeii grammar school. Your father is smart, especially at math, and also a smart-ass, asking Sister Guadalupe in 8th grade that if God already knows whether you are going to be good or bad, what was the point of being good? This got him the expected beating and also the adulation of his classmates, who looked up to him in any case, Dad growing to over 6’ 5” by 9th grade. He was a city kid, a scrapper, and while you do not think he was part of any official street gang, there was lots of block-to-block fighting.

“We didn’t just fight the Irish kids,” he will tell you. “We fought other Italian kids if they were wrong kind of Italian.”

He played street hockey on Hudson Street, played basketball on the public courts on West Fourth. The Enola Gay dropped the first A-bomb on his 10th birthday. Wally Cox lived in a walk-up directly across the street on Barrow with his roommate Marlon Brando, who gave the neighborhood kids, including your dad, rides on his motorcycle. By age 15 your dad was the Boy Friday at the Cherry Lane Theater, taking the tickets and popping the popcorn and raising the curtain and sweeping up after. At 17, he got a scholarship to Fordham and became a starter on the basketball team. But he could not make enough money to support his mother and go to school. He dropped out. He became a bartender at the Blue Mill Tavern on Barrow and Commerce. Johnny Mathis was a regular. He met your mother they moved into the apartment building next door. The rent was $54 a month. A year later you are born at St. Vincent’s Hospital. Your parents did not have the money to get you home. An elderly neighbor named Manny loaned them the $50 to do so.

You do not know for sure but think this may be when your father promised himself that he would never be in that position again, would never have to rely on anyone else. He kept the promise. He put himself through night school at City College. He studied after midnight at a fold-down desk he made, a desk across from your crib in the smallest room of the railroad apartment. He will later tell you, many times, how he’d be mid-study when he’d feel your eyes on him, and when he turned, you’d be standing in your crib, making no sound, just watching him, and that every time he would have to pick you up out of your crib and walk you in a small circle and tell you all the good things that were going to happen.

Which may be why, when he starts to fall, he does not want to appear anything but 100% capable, and so says things like, “It’s this damn hammertoe” or “I think the vermouth in my cocktail was bad” or, when he is 80 and living alone, calling out as you enter his apartment, saying, “I’m in here, Nan!” so that you find him bracing himself with his arms in his kitchen doorway.

“Oh, not very long,” he says, when you ask how long he’s been there.

Maybe, you think, he is only this way with you. When you were young, he told you he had become invisible to your mother; that you were the only one, for instance, who noticed when he shaved off a short-lived mustache. That maybe he needs you to believe he is, if not invincible, then that he will always there. If you were not his daughter — and so very much more like him than you are like your mother — such stoicism might make you want to sob at his feet. Instead, you ask if it would kill him to take an aspirin once in a while to calm the knee the size of a cabbage, a knee blown out from basketball played throughout the 1970s at the Downtown Athletic Club.

It was at the DAC that your mother says your dad had slept the night before. You have just turned seven years old and you know your mother is lying. Not about the DAC - maybe your father did sleep there - but because of the airiness with which your mother tells you this when you get home from school asking where Daddy was last night. You do not think she cares if you believe her lie, a not-caring that accumulates on a sort of drip-candle between you and your mother, a wedge that started the day before in the car with her saying, “We’re leaving.”

It had been Sunday afternoon. Because of the snowstorm, cars driving south on the Taconic Parkway had been diverted onto small country roads. The traffic moved very slowly. Maybe your dad said something about having gone only three miles in an hour. Your mother finds a small bag of Planter’s salted peanuts and passes it into the backseat for you and your brother to share. Your father switches the radio from WINS news to a music station. Dionne Warwick sings “I Say a Little Prayer.” An hour later, the song plays again.

“I’m going to get us some food,” your dad says. He zips his jacket and, in an image you will see forever, gets out of the driver’s side and walks through the snow and steps over a barbed wire fence. Later, you will realize the barbed wire makes probably no sense, that there would no reason for your father to walk off into a field. Nevertheless.

Your mother gets in the driver’s seat. Soon the traffic starts to move and she pulls into a small gas station. She waits maybe 15 minutes. The song plays again or it doesn’t.

“We’re leaving,” she says. This makes no sense. You tell your mother she cannot leave Daddy, then you are shouting it, then you are crying it as the song plays again and you are grabbing the hood of your mother’s coat as she pulls away from the gas station...

Musings of the Night Nurse

