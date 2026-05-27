It’s Jack’s birthday, and though you do not know it, your mother will be taking him to lunch at the tennis club in the neighborhood where you grew up. It’s a cozy, members-only place and the people who work the desk and the dining area know your mother well. It’s also around the corner from the studio apartment she rarely spends time in anymore, she is almost always upstate instead and, though the patchwork of care that is not yet whole, in the company of someone—your daughter, your brother, yourself, a series of caregivers who up their hours from four to six to eight a day. This, because your mother can no longer safely be alone. Yes, you are concerned that she’s left eggs boiling on the stove until they exploded and hit the ceiling, and grateful to the nearby neighbor whose home she keeps wandering up to, and the 53 messages she leaves on your phone and, when you call her back, says, “I didn’t call you.” You are all trying to figure out how this will work into the future.

But today Jack has gotten her to the city, so they can have a birthday lunch for him together. Again, you are unaware of this until your daughter calls and says she’s on the way to retrieve your mother, who has apparently been left alone some hours before at the tennis club.

“She said Jack told her to wait, that he’d be back,” your daughter tells you, but that he has not come back and your daughter is heading there now to pick her up.

You call Jack several times. He does not answer. You tell yourself that maybe your mother has misunderstood; maybe Jack told her to head to her apartment, which is just around the corner, she would not even have had to cross a street. But then, why wouldn’t he have walked her? And it was now nearing 5pm. How long had your mother been waiting?

Your daughter gets your mother to her apartment. You’re thinking it was pretty crappy for Jack to have left her and would like to know the reasoning, which you will learn later in the month, when, as the person who pays your mother’s bills, you open her American Express bill and see, via digital breadcrumbs, exactly where Jack had gone…

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