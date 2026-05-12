It’s December 2022 and for the past several years, someone close to your mother has gotten her to various doctor and dentist appointments. This had been helpful when you were living on the west coast, and even when you moved back in 2019.

Not as helpful is the call you get from this person, a person you think of as Jack, on December 15. You are upstate with your mother, a big storm is blowing in, and Jack is calling from the city to say, your mother has an emergency dental surgery appointment the next day. He punctuates this by saying things like, “You know how bad her teeth have been…” and “It’s the only time the surgeon can see her.” It is true that Jack has been taking your mother to the dentist, where he has also been having extensive work done on his own teeth, work your mother pays for. For years you have asked your mother why Jack cannot pay for his own dental work, questions she at first brushed aside, saying she could afford the largesse, and now, with the dementia, she knows nothing about.

Jack insists you get your mother to the city by that evening. This means you will need to take the Amtrak, something your mother did every weekend for three decades but has not done for probably a year. It proves to be an ordeal. She is confused and frightened. You assure her it’s okay, you’re just going to the city, a 90-minute ride, and that Jack will drive her back upstate the next day, right after the dental appointment.

Jack meets you at Penn Station. He looks… what does he look? As though he is trying to be confident. You don’t trust Jack and have not for years, but he lives four blocks from your mother, you assume he will stay with her for the night or at least until she falls asleep. You do not think much can go wrong and so you kiss your mother goodbye and say you will see her in a few days. You head to your apartment and think nothing more of it.

Until the morning, when you open your phone and see you have 23 messages from your mother, each one increasingly terrified, she does not know where she is, she wants to go home. Wait, you think, Jack did not stay with her? You call your mother and say you are on your way immediately. You text Jack three times. He does not respond, which strikes you as the height of irresponsibility, if one that will soon be exceeded by realizing the cruel and devious reasons Jack has gotten your mother to the city for a phantom dentist appointment…