Where the Money Is

America’s 67 million Boomers are worth $85 trillion dollars, money that is stupidly easy to steal, thanks to the super-computers we carry in our pockets and, often, elders’ inability to know how to use them. (Did you see the video where Bill Clinton admits he’s sent only two emails in his entire life?) Most scammers are not tech geniuses and do not need to be, but they are all to some degree emotional stick-up artists, adept at reaching the tender universal sweet spots: our need for love, for security, to not feel invisible, to not feel afraid. And while scamming methods evolve, the objective is identical to that of American robber Willie Sutton, who, when asked why he robbed banks, supposedly said, “Because that’s where the money is.”

Or as it turns out, increasingly is not…

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