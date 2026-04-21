“We’ve turned the witness,” your boyfriend says, of one of your mother’s caregivers, the one who, for several years, you had been less than easy around. This, because everything you told Mandy, everything you shared, she would reliably scurry over to someone who does not have your best interests at heart. You do not see Mandy as untrustworthy so much as someone who responds to fevered appeals, a hallmark, maybe, of a good caregiver, if one potentially too easy to sway in bad directions.

This happened once, or once that you know of, when Mandy agreed, at the behest of the person who does not have your best interests at heart, to put your mother in a very precarious position. Later, in an hour-long yelling phone call from your car at the Poughkeepsie train station, you came extremely close firing Mandy. You did not then appreciate the dynamics of a caregiver entering a household, did not understand that one or more parties might try to enlist their allegiance.

The person who appealed to Mandy for allegiance was troubled and had been for a long time. Several years ago you learned the word “cavil” and realized fault-finding had become his multi-tool, used to deflect responsibility, to confuse situations, to inflict small cuts. You’ve accepted that you might hand him a basket of warm puppies and he would find something to complain about, if not perhaps right away; he is good, this person, at harvesting perceived slights, to later prove beyond a shadow of a doubt and with geometric logic that the puppies are poisoned, or some sort of false flag operation, anything to find fault with you.

You do not spend any time with this person but are increasingly told by Mandy that he is acting oddly, that he spends hours a day alone in his bedroom, that he says he is running to the store and comes back nine hours later or does not come back at all. You are told by all your mother’s caregivers that he is trying to pit them against one another, and also, against you. None of the caregivers appreciate the chaos this introduces into the system and do their best to let it roll out of frame. In this they, and you, often fail, as there is always more chaos hurled down from the second-floor bedroom like Zeus aiming thunderbolts.

If you are going to get poetic about it, you might say that two years ago, when your mother broke her hip and the dementia really came on, you were all consigned to a dystopian theme park. Here, there are rides you do not want to get on but are herded onto nonetheless, rides with names out of a Sartre playbook, Nausea and Troubled Sleep and No Exit. There are park employees riffling through your pockets. There is tasteless food. Park visitors look exhausted, fearful, and many smell of pee. You really, really want to leave but your wrist tag has an expiration date you cannot quite read.

The person who finds fault is in the park, too. His wristband is different, an all-access pass whose cost he does not yet know. This, because he mistook the duress you are all under for opportunity. He believes he is camouflaged as he stalks around the park, and it is possible that initially, he was. But whatever cover he once had is now threadbare, and from afar you’ve seen him at night bedding down alone at the base of a feat of strength called The Wall, an image that makes you sadder than you thought at this juncture you could be…

Out of the poet’s corner, Mandy tells you of a plan the man who does not have your best interests at heart has confided in her, a plan so far removed reality that you and your boyfriend nearly do a spit-take of the Prosecco you are drinking. You ask Mandy if she is serious, and if so, if she believed him. Mandy says she does not know what to believe, and that when she works for a family she tries to be there for the whole family, even though the last time she did this, it had led to big, big trouble…

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