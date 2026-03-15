The year 2026 dawns and with it, you hope, the end of a six-year engagement with the pretender. You tell friends stories about the pretender’s latest attempt at getting a little more, of going behind people’s backs, stories you realize ping back not six years but decades. You recall the screaming match he had with your father, nobody’s fool, in a parking lot in Virginia in the late 1990s, an incident which saw the pretender run off into the night. If your father had not been concerned, you’d stayed up until the wee hours, going from your hotel room to your father’s wondering if the pretender was okay. You’d come back to your room and stood in the dark, thinking, worrying, and when you turned on the light, you saw the pretender in a corner chair, smiling at you like a cat, evidently delighting in his having worried and then frightened you. It would not be the last time you walked into a dark room in which you thought you were alone, only to find the pretender watching you in the dark…

If you were a different person, you would have become exponentially frightened, and in truth, the pretender should be able to frighten you. He has 100 pounds on you and an emotional temperature set to boil. He is usually able to control this temper around others, but around you, never, or not in at least ten years. You could hand him a basket of warm puppies and he would scream at you. Some part of him craves engagement with you but seems to no longer know any other way to get it.

You do not scream back. You’ve become an observer to what, after six years, seems like watching a schoolyard kid swing wildly, snot and tears coming out of his face, while you try to catch hold of his fists and say, “Stop. Just stop.”

The pretender cannot stop. He is engaged in what your daughter calls “mission impossible” and as such does not understand that every move he makes knocks him further into a corner. Earlier this week you formed an image of him in the driver’s seat of a toy car, ramming the car over and over into a wall, an image unlikely to resonate with anyone but you, it having been your job for so long to look after him.

You have, over the decades, been asked to intercede with the pretender, to help him when he got in trouble, or felt low, or looked as though he needed guidance. It is perhaps testament to the pretender’s strength that he never saw any merit in anything you had to offer, it was always a zero-sum game where your gain was axiomatically his loss. You have written many times about the truffle pig-like talents of imposters and con artists and sociopaths and liars, their capacities to find opportunity, to smell out breaks in the skin and nose their way in.

Your mother’s increasing incapacitation has offered many people opportunity, if none as many as the pretender. At the start of the six-year odyssey, you can imagine he saw himself overlooking a vast realm of possibility, do X and Y would happen, he would be the hero of the story. He did not realize that every ostensibly in-the-dark move he made by its nature summoned opposing entities, that those entities would quietly array themselves into position on the canyon’s edge, that they would be there this week watching as the pretender drove into a box canyon…

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